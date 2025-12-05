The MacRumors Show: Galaxy Z TriFold vs. Apple's Foldable iPhone

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Samsung's new Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone and how it could compare to Apple's upcoming foldable iPhone.

Samsung this week introduced the Galaxy Z TriFold, its first smartphone with two folding sections instead of one. When unfolded, the device presents a 10-inch screen, while the cover display measures 6.5 inches. Samsung says it has minimized visible creasing across the panels.

The Galaxy Z TriFold uses an inward-folding design intended to protect the main display. The folding mechanism has been engineered with an alert system that notifies users if the device is being folded incorrectly. Samsung is using a titanium Armor FlexHinge with two differently sized hinges joined by a dual-rail structure. According to the company, this enables a smoother and more stable fold despite uneven panel weight distribution, and increases durability thanks to a thin metal reinforcement that protects the hinge assembly.

A third of the unfolded display measures 3.9mm thick, increasing slightly around the triple-lens camera module. The center display section is 4.2mm thick, while the segment containing the side button is 4mm. The device includes a reinforced overcoat atop a shock-absorbing display layer for impact resistance, and an aluminum frame prevents the screens from coming into contact when closed.

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Z TriFold with a 5,600 mAh three-cell battery, with one cell behind each display panel. The company says this is the largest battery it has ever used in a smartphone. The rear camera system includes a 200-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Two 10-megapixel selfie cameras are integrated into the cover display and the main display.

The Galaxy Z TriFold supports three portrait-layout apps running side-by-side, multi-window resizing, full-screen video viewing, and a vertical reading mode. Samsung has also added standalone Samsung DeX, enabling up to four workspaces with five apps active simultaneously. Samsung apps have been optimized for the triple-panel layout, and Google's Gemini Live has been optimized as well.

The Galaxy Z TriFold launches in Korea on December 12, followed by China, Taiwan, Singapore, and the UAE. It will arrive in the United States in the first quarter of 2026. Pricing has not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, recent rumors suggest that Apple's first foldable ‌iPhone‌ will feature an industry-first 24-megapixel under-display camera for the inner display, as well as a Samsung-supplied OLED panel, virtually no crease, a hybrid titanium and aluminum frame, and a 5,400–5,800 mAh battery. Analyst estimates currently place pricing at around $2,400.

The device is only expected to include two rear cameras, unlike the TriFold and all of Samsung's book-style foldables. Apple will likely use a wide and an ultra-wide camera, similar to the iPhone 17, while reserving a telephoto camera for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. Early information also suggests it will also not be as thin as Samsung's Galaxy Fold 7.

We discuss the importance of rear camera setups on foldables, the rumored price point of Apple's version, and the risk of it falling victim to some of the same pitfalls as the iPhone Air. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

