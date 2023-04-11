Kuo: Apple 27-Inch Mini-LED External Display Still Planned, Mass Production Slated for 2024 to 2025

Apple's rumored mini-LED 27-inch external display is still in the works and will reach mass production in 2024 or early 2025, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



On Twitter, Kuo said that the device will boast "all the features one would expect from a high-end monitor." Unlike Apple's existing mini-LED display in the iPad Pro, which has a PCB backplane, the 27-inch monitor will apparently feature a glass backplane. This will enable a thinner panel, narrower bezels, and longer product lifespan.

The claim comes in stark contrast to a report from display analyst Ross Young, who yesterday said that Apple had "killed off" the display "for now." Young initially expected the monitor to launch in 2022.

More to follow...