Gurman: Apple Working on New Monitors, Including Updated Pro Display XDR

Apple is working on multiple new external monitors, including an updated version of the high-end Pro Display XDR that launched alongside the Mac Pro in December 2019, according to the latest information shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In his newsletter today, Gurman said the new monitors will be powered by Apple silicon, just like the Studio Display has an A13 Bionic chip. He did not share any additional details, or a timeframe for the monitors launching, but noted that an all-new Mac Pro is further along in development compared to the updated Pro Display XDR.

It's unclear if one of the new monitors would include an updated Studio Display. In October, display industry consultant Ross Young said Apple was planning to launch a new monitor with a 27-inch mini-LED display in the first quarter of 2023. Based on those specs, it's possible this monitor could be a new Studio Display with ProMotion.

Introduced alongside the Mac Studio in March, the Studio Display starts at $1,599. The display features a 27-inch screen with 5K resolution and a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera. The higher-end Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999 and is equipped with a 32-inch display with 6K resolution, but it does not have a camera.