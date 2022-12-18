Gurman: Apple Working on New Monitors, Including Updated Pro Display XDR

by

Apple is working on multiple new external monitors, including an updated version of the high-end Pro Display XDR that launched alongside the Mac Pro in December 2019, according to the latest information shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Pro Display XDR Yella
In his newsletter today, Gurman said the new monitors will be powered by Apple silicon, just like the Studio Display has an A13 Bionic chip. He did not share any additional details, or a timeframe for the monitors launching, but noted that an all-new Mac Pro is further along in development compared to the updated Pro Display XDR.

It's unclear if one of the new monitors would include an updated Studio Display. In October, display industry consultant Ross Young said Apple was planning to launch a new monitor with a 27-inch mini-LED display in the first quarter of 2023. Based on those specs, it's possible this monitor could be a new Studio Display with ProMotion.

Introduced alongside the Mac Studio in March, the Studio Display starts at $1,599. The display features a 27-inch screen with 5K resolution and a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide camera. The higher-end Pro Display XDR starts at $4,999 and is equipped with a 32-inch display with 6K resolution, but it does not have a camera.

Top Rated Comments

dantracht Avatar
dantracht
20 minutes ago at 07:56 am
Please make one even more reasonably priced.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
17 minutes ago at 07:58 am
Hopefully, for the new monitors and Pro Display XDR the prices are reasonably lowered.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vagos Avatar
vagos
15 minutes ago at 08:01 am

Gurman said the new monitors will be powered by Apple silicon
Let me translate that to you. Useless new features with an A15 chip and higher prices because of the new "abilities". If you're looking for a VFM monitor don't wait for apple to produce it. Apple cares for the higher end of the market.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CWallace Avatar
CWallace
11 minutes ago at 08:05 am
My guess is Apple will release two new Pro Display XDR models in 2023.

The first will be a replacement for the current one, staying at 32" by moving to 7K resolution per rumors that 9to5Mac dropped in March 2022.

The second will be 27" and 5K and will end up being the ProMotion Mini-LED display Ross Young has been talking about the past year (and Ming Chi Kuo first outed in early 2021).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ninethirty Avatar
ninethirty
9 minutes ago at 08:07 am
Studio display with a camera that doesn't suck please.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Bustycat Avatar
Bustycat
7 minutes ago at 08:08 am
I want to see an 8K 120Hz (ProMotion) display via DisplayPort 2.1.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
