YouTube Will Now Automatically Label AI Videos Even When Creators Don't

YouTube today said it is introducing automatic AI detection, with automatic AI labeling applied to videos with "significant photorealistic AI use."



Creators are still expected to manually disclose when realistic AI is used for videos even with the new automatic labeling system. Creators who think their content was incorrectly identified as AI-generated can update the disclosure status in YouTube Studio, but disclosures are permanent for content created with YouTube's AI tools like Veo and Dream Screen or content with C2PA metadata indicating fully generative AI.

YouTube is also improving labeling for AI-generated content, making it clearer when a video has "photorealistic and meaningfully AI altered or generated content."

An AI label will be shown just below the video player and above the description for long-form videos with AI content, and for shorts, the label will appear as an overlay on the video. The updated labeling applies to content that is photorealistic and may fool people, rather than unrealistic content.

Disclosures for content that is "unrealistic, animated, or slightly altered" will continue to be tucked in the expanded description of the video.

Separately, YouTube added a new customizable content feed that users can shape based on interests, moods, or preferred topics. Users can type in a custom prompt covering what they want to see, and a content feed will be generated.

Custom content feeds have been in testing since November, but they are now rolling out to signed-in viewers in the U.S. on the YouTube mobile app and desktop. YouTube search and watch history must be turned on for the feature to work.