macOS 26.1 Beta Hints at Pro Display XDR 2 With Center Stage Camera

Apple today seeded the third beta of macOS 26.1 to developers for testing, and it hints at a potential Pro Display XDR 2 with a built-in camera.



As first reported by 9to5Mac's Zac Hall, and corroborated by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, the latest macOS Tahoe beta includes new "Pro Display XDR Camera" and "Pro Display XDR Desk View Camera" code strings, which suggests that Apple is planning to release a new version of the external monitor with a built-in Center Stage camera.

Center Stage is a feature that keeps you centered in the frame during video calls, even if you move around. Desk View, which requires a camera with Center Stage support, can show your face and an overhead view of your desk at the same time.

The current Pro Display XDR lacks a built-in camera — and speakers — despite starting at a steep $4,999 in the United States.

Released in December 2019, the Pro Display XDR features a 32-inch screen with 6K resolution, a 60Hz refresh rate, up to 1,600 nits of brightness, one Thunderbolt 3 port, and three USB-C ports. Infamously, the monitor's stand costs $999 extra.

Apple went on to release a 27-inch Studio Display with a Center Stage camera and speakers in March 2022. That monitor starts at $1,599, stand included.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has reported that Apple is working on two new external monitors, so perhaps both the Pro Display XDR and the Studio Display will be updated.

It has been nearly six years since Apple released the Pro Display XDR, so there has been a long wait for a new model. It is unclear when Apple would announce the model with a camera, but macOS 26.1 will likely be released later this month, and the company is expected to announce at least a few new products as early as tomorrow.