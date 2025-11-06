2026 iPhone Air Could Feature Two Rear Cameras, Says Leaker

Apple's second iPhone Air model is in development and could feature two rear cameras instead of one, according to a Chinese leaker with sources within Apple's supply chain.
The Weibo-based account "Digital Chat Station" claims that Apple is evaluating a dual-lens setup for the next version of its ultra-thin iPhone, with a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera joining the existing 48MP Fusion Main camera, similar to the base iPhone 17.
However, the leaker says that the second-generation device will keep the distinctive horizontal camera plateau, suggesting the second lens will sit alongside the existing one, unlike the dual-lens vertical arrangement on the iPhone 17.
Multiple technologies are housed in the plateau of the iPhone Air to maximize space for the battery, so Apple would presumably need to redesign the internals considerably to fit in another camera. Apple will reportedly continue to focus on making the device ultra-thin and lightweight.
Apple will release a second-generation iPhone Air alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and its first foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026, according to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple also plans to launch a third iPhone Air model with a larger display in the second half of 2027. That said, the first-generation device has apparently not been selling well outside of China, so Apple's plans could change.
Digital Chat Station has a decent track record for Apple rumors. They accurately revealed that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would feature a slightly smaller 48-megapixel sensor than the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as the display panel design of the iPhone 12 back in 2020.
Apple is planning to launch at least 15 new products in 2026, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Apple today released iOS 26.1, the first major update to the iOS 26 operating system that came out in September, iOS 26.1 comes over a month after iOS 26 launched. iOS 26.1 is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and later, as well as the second-generation iPhone SE.
Following more than a month of beta testing, Apple released iOS 26.1 on Monday, November 3. The update includes a handful of new features and changes, including the ability to adjust the look of Liquid Glass and more.
Below, we outline iOS 26.1's key new features.
Liquid Glass Toggle
iOS 26.1 lets you choose your preferred look for Liquid Glass.
In his "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today provided an update on the status of Apple Intelligence and the plans for it in 2026.
We're officially in the month of Black Friday, which will take place on Friday, November 28 in 2025. As always, this will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals, including popular Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. In this article, the majority of the discounts will be found on Amazon.
A new Apple TV and HomePod mini could launch as soon as this month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today suggested.
In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple retail stores are planning an overnight refresh on the evening of November 11, where changes will be made after closing, such as refreshing displays and placing new products for the following day.
The smarter, more capable version of Siri that Apple is developing will be powered by Google Gemini, reports Bloomberg. Apple will pay Google approximately $1 billion per year for a 1.2 trillion parameter artificial intelligence model that was developed by Google.
