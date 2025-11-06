2026 iPhone Air Could Feature Two Rear Cameras, Says Leaker

by

Apple's second iPhone Air model is in development and could feature two rear cameras instead of one, according to a Chinese leaker with sources within Apple's supply chain.

iphone air camera
The Weibo-based account "Digital Chat Station" claims that Apple is evaluating a dual-lens setup for the next version of its ultra-thin iPhone, with a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera joining the existing 48MP Fusion Main camera, similar to the base iPhone 17.

However, the leaker says that the second-generation device will keep the distinctive horizontal camera plateau, suggesting the second lens will sit alongside the existing one, unlike the dual-lens vertical arrangement on the iPhone 17.

Multiple technologies are housed in the plateau of the iPhone Air to maximize space for the battery, so Apple would presumably need to redesign the internals considerably to fit in another camera. Apple will reportedly continue to focus on making the device ultra-thin and lightweight.

iphone air internal design%402x
Apple will release a second-generation iPhone Air alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and its first foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026, according to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple also plans to launch a third iPhone Air model with a larger display in the second half of 2027. That said, the first-generation device has apparently not been selling well outside of China, so Apple's plans could change.

Digital Chat Station has a decent track record for Apple rumors. They accurately revealed that the ‌iPhone‌ 15 and ‌iPhone‌ 15 Plus would feature a slightly smaller 48-megapixel sensor than the ‌iPhone‌ 15 Pro and ‌iPhone‌ 15 Pro Max, as well as the display panel design of the ‌iPhone‌ 12 back in 2020.

Related Roundup: iPhone Air
Tag: Digital Chat Station
Buyer's Guide: iPhone Air (Buy Now)

Popular Stories

Apple Logo Spotlight

Report: Apple to Launch These New Products in 2026

Sunday November 2, 2025 5:34 am PST by
Apple is planning to launch at least 15 new products in 2026, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Gurman outlined what to expect from Apple in 2026 in the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter. He said the company is heading "into one of its most pivotal years in recent memory," with the rollout of major new Apple Intelligence features, intense regulatory pressure on the App Store,...
Read Full Article54 comments
iOS 26

Apple Releases iOS 26.1 With Liquid Glass Toggle, Slide to Stop Alarm, New Apple Intelligence Languages and More

Monday November 3, 2025 1:11 pm PST by
Apple today released iOS 26.1, the first major update to the iOS 26 operating system that came out in September, iOS 26.1 comes over a month after iOS 26 launched. ‌iOS 26‌.1 is compatible with the ‌iPhone‌ 11 series and later, as well as the second-generation ‌iPhone‌ SE. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General >...
Read Full Article172 comments
iOS 26

iOS 26.1 Available Now With These 8 New Features

Monday November 3, 2025 5:54 am PST by
Following more than a month of beta testing, Apple released iOS 26.1 on Monday, November 3. The update includes a handful of new features and changes, including the ability to adjust the look of Liquid Glass and more. Below, we outline iOS 26.1's key new features. Liquid Glass Toggle iOS 26.1 lets you choose your preferred look for Liquid Glass. In the Settings app, under Display...
Read Full Article
Apple Intelligence General Feature 2

New Version of Siri to 'Lean' on Google Gemini

Sunday November 2, 2025 6:06 am PST by
In his "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today provided an update on the status of Apple Intelligence and the plans for it in 2026. Apple is still planning to roll out its revamped version of Siri around March of next year. The release should be accompanied by the release of a new smart home display product with speaker-base and wall-mount options. A new Apple TV and HomePod...
Read Full Article211 comments
Early Black Friday Deals 2

The Best Early Black Friday Apple Deals

Sunday November 2, 2025 10:04 am PST by
We're officially in the month of Black Friday, which will take place on Friday, November 28 in 2025. As always, this will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals, including popular Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. In this article, the majority of the discounts will be found on Amazon. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When ...
Read Full Article9 comments
HomePod mini and Apple TV

New Apple TV and HomePod Mini Likely Launching Soon

Sunday November 2, 2025 5:49 am PST by
A new Apple TV and HomePod mini could launch as soon as this month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today suggested. In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple retail stores are planning an overnight refresh on the evening of November 11, where changes will be made after closing, such as refreshing displays and placing new products for the following day. The timing of the overnight...
Read Full Article132 comments
Finder Siri Feature

Apple's New Siri Will Be Powered By Google Gemini

Wednesday November 5, 2025 11:57 am PST by
The smarter, more capable version of Siri that Apple is developing will be powered by Google Gemini, reports Bloomberg. Apple will pay Google approximately $1 billion per year for a 1.2 trillion parameter artificial intelligence model that was developed by Google. For context, parameters are a measure of how a model understands and responds to queries. More parameters generally means more...
Read Full Article305 comments

Top Rated Comments

MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
46 minutes ago at 02:14 am
Great, now we just need stereo speakers
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MathersMahmood Avatar
MathersMahmood
41 minutes ago at 02:19 am
I hardly ever use the ultra wide. More of a zoom guy myself.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hugogogo2003 Avatar
hugogogo2003
28 minutes ago at 02:33 am
That would be great.You can't convince people they need 2 cameras for 6 years and then pretend the UW is not needed on a "premium" phone.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
krspkbl Avatar
krspkbl
43 minutes ago at 02:18 am
yey an even bigger and uglier bump!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ctrlos Avatar
Ctrlos
29 minutes ago at 02:31 am
It would be helpful if they actually marketed it! People who have owned one will tell you it’s actually something of a marvel.

In a recent battery test Pete Matheson (in his email newsletter) did a 9 hour test of an hour each of 4K video recording, gaming, music streaming etc to mimic real world screen on time. The iPhone Air reached 7h45m, a tad higher than the 7h42m of the Pro.

The battery isn’t an issue. If you can live with one camera and you’re not a teenager who still plays music from their phone speaker it’s quite the beast. It’s also built like a tank, taking all sorts of knocks with nary a scratch.

I’m not saying it’s the best iPhone but it’s not crap by any means. It should however be $100 cheaper.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kingalexthe1st Avatar
kingalexthe1st
26 minutes ago at 02:35 am

They should discontinue it already and bring back the iPhone mini. People don’t care about a thin phone, they’d rather have a small one.
Judging by the sales numbers it seems people want neither. And I have an iPhone mini and want the Air!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments