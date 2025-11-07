The MacRumors Show: AirPods Pro 3 and What's Coming Next

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the AirPods Pro 3 and the future of the AirPods lineup as a whole.

Apple introduced the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ in September, featuring a more refined design, improved active noise cancelation (ANC), enhanced sound quality, foam ear tips in five sizes, and heart rate monitoring for workouts. After using the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ for two months , we talk through our experience with the noticeably different fit, improved ANC, and more.

We also discuss the reports from some users who are experiencing an ongoing static issue with the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌. Apple does seem to be replacing affected units for customers who are bothered by the noise, which appears to be audible when ANC is active but no sound is playing. Other users have been hearing a high-pitched whine when on airplanes, which could be related to pressure. Not all ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ units are experiencing the issue, but it sounds like Apple is investigating.

Looking to the future, another version of the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ are expected to launch next year featuring infrared cameras for gesture controls and improved Vision Pro integration. This model is likely to be a more premium offering available alongside the current model at a higher price point.

Apple is believed to be working on a next-generation H3 chip for future AirPods models. The AirPods 5 are in development, with two models just like the current version.

The AirPods Max 2 are also in the works, touting a lighter design and likely a newer chip with features that are now noticeably absent from the device such as adaptive transparency and Siri commands. They are reportedly due to enter mass production in 2027 at the earliest.

