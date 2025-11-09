Future of Apple Fitness+ 'Under Review'

The future of Apple Fitness+ is "under review" amid a reorganization of the service, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



In the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple Fitness+ remains one of the company's "weakest digital offerings." The service apparently suffers from high churn and little revenue.

Nevertheless, Fitness+ has a small, loyal fanbase that makes it difficult for Apple to shut it down "without a backlash." The service is sufficiently inexpensive to operate that negative headlines would not be worth the saving.

Nevertheless, Gurman says the "future of Fitness+ is under review." He revealed that the service is to receive new management, with Apple health vice president Sumbul Desai taking control of the service. The health division, now including Apple Fitness+, will report directly to services chief Eddy Cue. The reorganization is likely to lead to added pressure to improve results.

Apple Fitness+ launched in 2020 as an ad-free video on demand guided workout streaming service. It costs $9.99 per month and is available as part of the Apple One Premier bundle.