iPhone Pocket Now Available to Order, But Already Selling Out

Apple recently teamed up with Japanese fashion brand ISSEY MIYAKE to create the iPhone Pocket, a limited-edition knitted accessory designed to carry an iPhone.



iPhone Pocket is available to order on Apple's online store starting today, in the United States, France, China, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. However, it is already completely sold out in the United States, and many size and color combinations are quickly running out in the other countries too.

The accessory can also be purchased at the following Apple Store locations, while supplies last:



Apple Canton Road, Hong Kong

Apple Ginza, Tokyo

Apple Jing'an, Shanghai

Apple Marché Saint-Germain, Paris

Apple Myeongdong, Seoul

Apple Orchard Road, Singapore

Apple Piazza Liberty, Milan

Apple Regent Street, London

Apple SoHo, New York City

Apple Xinyi A13, Taipei

The accessory is offered in short and long sizes, in a variety of colors:

Short: Lemon, Mandarin, Purple, Pink, Peacock, Sapphire, Cinnamon, and Black

Long: Sapphire, Cinnamon, and Black

In the U.S., pricing ranged from $149.95 to $229.95.

iPhone Pocket is designed to be versatile. It can fully enclose an iPhone, but you can stretch it to peek at your screen and/or fit additional items. The accessory can be held in your hand, tied onto a bag, or worn directly on you.



Here is how Apple describes the iPhone Pocket:

Crafted in Japan, iPhone Pocket features a singular 3D-knitted construction that is the result of research and development carried out at ISSEY MIYAKE. The design drew inspiration from the concept of "a piece of cloth" and reinterpreted the everyday utility of the brand's iconic pleated clothing. The development and design of iPhone Pocket unfolded in close collaboration with the Apple Design Studio, which provided insight into design and production throughout.

Given it is a limited-edition accessory, it is unclear if there will ever be additional inventory of the iPhone Pocket once it is fully sold out worldwide.

P.S. Who remembers iPod Socks?