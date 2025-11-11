Apple Debuts iPhone Pocket, a Limited Edition iPod Sock-Style Accessory

Apple has teamed up with Japanese fashion house ISSEY MIYAKE to launch iPhone Pocket, a 3D-knitted limited edition accessory designed to carry an iPhone, AirPods, and other everyday items.



The accessory is like a pocket on a strap, not unlike an iPod sock, and features a ribbed, stretchable textile that fully encloses an iPhone yet allows you to glimpse the display through its open structure. It can be worn handheld, attached to bags, or directly on the body. ISSEY MIYAKE's design director Yoshiyuki Miyamae described it as exploring "the joy of wearing iPhone in your own way."



iPhone Pocket comes in two versions. There's a short strap design available in eight colors for $149.95, and a long strap design in three colors for $229.95. The short strap comes in lemon, mandarin, purple, pink, peacock, sapphire, cinnamon, and black. The long strap comes in sapphire, cinnamon, and black. Apple says the color palette was created to mix and match with all iPhone models.



"Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE share a design approach that celebrates craftsmanship, simplicity, and delight," said Molly Anderson, Apple's vice president of Industrial Design. "This clever extra pocket exemplifies those ideas and is a natural accompaniment to our products. The color palette of iPhone Pocket was intentionally designed to mix and match with all our iPhone models and colors — allowing users to create their own personalized combination. Its recognizable silhouette offers a beautiful new way to carry your iPhone, AirPods, and favorite everyday items."



The limited-edition release will be available from November 14 on Apple's online store and at 10 flagship Apple Store locations worldwide, including Apple Regent Street in London, Apple SoHo in New York, and Apple Ginza in Tokyo.