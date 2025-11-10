iPhone Air Sales Are So Bad That Apple's Delaying the Next-Generation Version

The thin, light iPhone Air sold so poorly that Apple has decided to delay the launch of the next-generation ‌iPhone Air‌ that was scheduled to come out alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, reports The Information.



Apple initially planned to release a new ‌iPhone Air‌ in fall 2026, but now that's not going to happen.

Since the ‌iPhone Air‌ launched in September, there have been reports of poor sales and manufacturing cuts. Apple's supply chain has scaled back shipments and production. Apple supplier Foxconn has reportedly dismantled all but one and a half of its production lines for the ‌iPhone Air‌, and all production is expected to be stopped at the end of the month. Luxshare, another supplier, stopped production at the end of October.

Apple was counting on the novel look of the device to spark interest, because it features the first substantial design update that we've seen to the iPhone lineup since the ‌iPhone‌ X added Face ID and an all-display design in 2017. Creating a super thin 5.6mm ‌iPhone‌ required compromises, so the ‌iPhone Air‌ has a smaller battery and a single-lens rear camera, but it still has a high price tag. Apple priced it starting at $999, and that appears to be more than customers are willing to pay for style without substance. The ‌iPhone Air‌ is only $100 cheaper than the $1,099 iPhone 17 Pro, which has a triple-lens rear camera and much better battery life.

Apple has not been able to land on a fourth ‌iPhone‌ that will sell well alongside the standard ‌iPhone‌ and Pro ‌iPhone‌ models. Apple experimented with a smaller 5.4-inch ‌iPhone‌ mini that suffered from disappointing sales, then moved on to the larger "Plus" ‌iPhone‌ that served as a more affordable version of the Pro Max. Plus models also failed, leading to the ‌iPhone Air‌.

Apple has already been planning for a split launch for the ‌iPhone‌ starting with the ‌iPhone 18‌ models. The ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro, ‌iPhone 18‌ Pro Max, and foldable ‌iPhone‌ are planned for fall 2026, while the ‌iPhone 18‌ and ‌iPhone‌ 18e will be held until early 2027. It's possible that the next-generation ‌iPhone Air‌ will come out alongside the ‌iPhone 18‌ in the spring.

Apple has been working on a second-generation version of the ‌iPhone Air‌ with a lighter weight, vapor chamber cooling, and a larger battery capacity, but Apple could rethink the design.