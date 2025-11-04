Review: Two Months With the AirPods Pro 3

It's been almost two months since Apple released the AirPods Pro 3, and MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera has been using them since they came out. He has some new thoughts to share on longer-term ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ use, so check out our video if you're thinking of picking up a pair for the holidays.

There have been recent reports from some people who are experiencing an ongoing static issue with the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌, so that's something to be aware of. Apple does seem to be replacing affected units for customers who are bothered by the noise, which appears to be audible when ANC is active but no sound is playing.

Other users have been hearing a high-pitched whine when on airplanes, which could be related to pressure. Not all ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ units are experiencing the issue, but it sounds like Apple is looking into it.

The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ offer excellent sound quality and noise cancellation capabilities, and for some people, the fit is much better than the AirPods Pro 2. Battery life has held up well in our testing, and the heart rate sensor offers readings almost identical to the Apple Watch.

What do you think of the ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ if you've been using them since launch? Let us know in the comments below.