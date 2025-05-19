Kuo: Lighter Version of AirPods Max to Enter Mass Production in 2027

Apple is working on a lighter version of AirPods Max that will enter mass production in 2027, according to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



Kuo shared the prediction on X (Twitter). He provided no additional details on the weight reduction that Apple plans to make to its over-ear noise-canceling headphones.

Apple updated the AirPods Max in September, receiving a USB-C charging port instead of Lightning, and new color options. Bloomberg reported in November that Apple currently has "no concrete plans" to update the headphones again "in a meaningful way."

AirPods Max weigh 13.6 ounces (386.2 grams). Apple says the headband is designed to distribute weight and reduce on-head pressure, but some users find that the stainless steel and aluminum design puts weight on the ears that can become uncomfortable after longer periods of wear.

In the same post, Kuo said that AirPods may not see significant updates until 2026, when he expects IR camera-equipped AirPods to enter mass production.