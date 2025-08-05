iOS 26 Beta Reveals Apple Watch Ultra 3 Display Size

by

The latest iOS 26 beta includes imagery that confirms Apple's work on a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra, which is set to come out this fall. MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris found an Apple Watch image with a resolution that does not correspond to any current Apple Watch models.

ultra 2 prime day
The image suggests that the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 could have a slightly larger display size, with a display resolution of 422 x 514. The current Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a 410 x 502 resolution.

We haven't heard rumors of an increase in casing size, but the Apple Watch Ultra 3 could be the same size as the current version with slimmed down bezels that allow for a larger display area.

Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in just over a month, alongside new iPhone 17 models and the Series 11 Apple Watch models.

Rumors suggest that the Ultra 3 will also feature satellite connectivity for off grid communication, a brighter display with a faster refresh rate, a new chip, and any health features that are coming such as blood pressure monitoring.

Top Rated Comments

Kissmo1980 Avatar
Kissmo1980
56 minutes ago at 11:35 am
If there is blood pressure I am upgrading from AW2 for sure.
After 45… monitor everything ?
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MTD's Mac Avatar
MTD's Mac
45 minutes ago at 11:45 am
This is interesting. It looks like just a 3% increase in screen size, if the pixel density remains the same? I mocked up a 3% increase here, if the case were to remain the same size, and the difference in bezels is barely noticeable to me.

Maybe this points to a more significant redesign? That could make sense given last year's model was identical, with just the dark finish added, but there have been no rumors about a new case. Something a little slimmer with a screen that is technically, if barely, bigger than the Series 10/11 would tempt me.

Attachment Image
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hybrid_x Avatar
hybrid_x
1 hour ago at 11:24 am
I would love to see the Ultra in a slightly smaller case size. It's ridiculously large on my wrists.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vantelimus Avatar
vantelimus
39 minutes ago at 11:52 am

And same short battery and no NFC for opening door…
Short battery? My Ultra 2 lasts two days. That's a day longer than my old series 6. How long do you think the battery should be able to last at the current technology level and all the function packed into the Ultra 3?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
50 minutes ago at 11:40 am

Apple is totally lost in the watch market and doesn’t know what to do. Shrinking the bezels is just another way for them to claim this model as “new.”
why don't you wait until after the announcement to make judgments?
Rumors on AW have always been sparse and false ...
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jz0309 Avatar
jz0309
1 hour ago at 11:24 am
Given that the Ultra wasn't updated last year (except the color), I think there could be some redesign, eg slightly larger...
More importantly, need new health sensor
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
