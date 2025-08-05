iOS 26 Beta Reveals Apple Watch Ultra 3 Display Size

The latest iOS 26 beta includes imagery that confirms Apple's work on a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra, which is set to come out this fall. MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris found an Apple Watch image with a resolution that does not correspond to any current Apple Watch models.



The image suggests that the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 could have a slightly larger display size, with a display resolution of 422 x 514. The current Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a 410 x 502 resolution.

We haven't heard rumors of an increase in casing size, but the Apple Watch Ultra 3 could be the same size as the current version with slimmed down bezels that allow for a larger display area.

Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Ultra 3 in just over a month, alongside new iPhone 17 models and the Series 11 Apple Watch models.

Rumors suggest that the Ultra 3 will also feature satellite connectivity for off grid communication, a brighter display with a faster refresh rate, a new chip, and any health features that are coming such as blood pressure monitoring.