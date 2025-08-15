Apple Watch Reportedly Set to Receive 'Significant Redesign' Next Year

by

At least one new Apple Watch model launching next year will feature a "significant redesign," according to Taiwanese supply chain publication DigiTimes.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Complications
In a paywalled report this week, citing supply chain insiders, DigiTimes claimed that a high-end 2026 Apple Watch model will feature "exterior design" changes, with "eight sensors arranged in a ring pattern visible through a glass cover on the watch's underside."

Earlier this year, images of an alleged Apple Watch Series 10 prototype surfaced, and the device had a never-before-seen ring with eight white lines in it. It is unclear if that is the same ring that DigiTimes is referring to, but it seems similar, so perhaps it is still coming on the Apple Watch Series 12 and/or Apple Watch Ultra 4 next year.

Series 10 Prototype 16x9 1An alleged Apple Watch Series 10 prototype (Image Credit: @StellaFudge)

More sensors would make sense, as the Apple Watch continues to get more health features. For example, Apple has reportedly been testing a feature that could alert you to signs of high blood pressure. This feature was first rumored well before the Apple Watch Series 10 launched, but Apple continues to face development challenges. It is unclear if the feature will be ready in time for the Apple Watch Series 11 next month.

Beyond sensors, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman once reported on the possibility of a redesigned Apple Watch with a thinner case and a magnetic band system. While the Series 10 is the thinnest Apple Watch ever, the magnetic band system has still never materialized.

The report also says the Apple Watch Series 11 will support Apple Intelligence, enabling smarter health management capabilities, but we are skeptical about this claim due to Apple Watch performance and RAM limitations. However, there could be new features that are "powered by" Apple Intelligence, with reliance on a paired iPhone.

DigiTimes has a notoriously hit-or-miss track record, so this report warrants a healthy dose of skepticism. Moreover, the publication has become more of an aggregator of Apple rumors in recent years, but it still publishes some original reports from time to time. Earlier this week, it published an "exclusive" report corroborating rumors that Apple is planning a new lower-cost MacBook with around a 13-inch display and an A18 Pro chip.

Given that the 2026 Apple Watch lineup is still over a year away, there is plenty of time for more rumors, so we should find out if this report is accurate in due time.

Top Rated Comments

BornAgainMac Avatar
BornAgainMac
30 minutes ago at 01:45 pm
Apple Watch Fold. You flip the screen and have a huge iPhone size screen on your wrist with some stereo speakers.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BelgianChoklit Avatar
BelgianChoklit
43 minutes ago at 01:33 pm
This is very welcome but I'd also very much welcome thinner bezels. I love my Series 10, but I was disappointed at how big the bezels were when it was unveiled.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
airwalk331 Avatar
airwalk331
39 minutes ago at 01:37 pm
It's about time! (see what I did there?)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
