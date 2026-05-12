 Bluey is Taking Over Apple Arcade Next Week - MacRumors
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Bluey is Taking Over Apple Arcade Next Week

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Apple today announced that characters from the hit animated kids show Bluey are coming to five Apple Arcade games starting Thursday, May 21, as part of a limited-time crossover event. The games that will be receiving Bluey updates include Crossy Road Castle, stitch., puffies., Suika Game+, and Disney Coloring World+.

Crossy Road Castle BlueyBluey is coming to Crossy Road Castle

Apple Arcade will also be adding another four games on Thursday, June 4: Mini Football Legends, My Talking Tom 2+, Coffee Inc 2+, and FreeCell Solitaire: Card Game+. More details about each game are outlined in Apple's announcement.

Apple Arcade is a subscription service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. All of the games are free of ads and in-app purchases. In the U.S., Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month, and it is also bundled with other Apple services in all Apple One plans.

Apple Arcade can be accessed through the App Store and the Apple Games app.

Tags: Apple Arcade Guide, Bluey

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