Leaked S11 Chip Details Reveal No Major Performance Upgrades for 2025 Apple Watches
The upcoming Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3 will have an updated S11 system in package (SiP), but it may not bring much in the way of processor performance improvements.
Apple accidentally leaked some internal information about the upcoming chip, and it turns out it will have the same T8310 architecture as the S9 and S10 chips in the Series 9 and Series 10 Apple Watch models.
It's not unusual for Apple to use the same architecture across multiple versions of the S-series chips for the Apple Watch. The S6, S7, and S8 chips all had the same core technology.
The S9 and S10 chips use two "Sawtooth" performance cores like the A16 Bionic chip, so while it is older technology, it's still a lot of power for a wrist-worn device. It's a 64-bit dual-core processor with a 4-core Neural Engine, second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) support, and 64GB storage space.
Though the underlying technology is the same, Apple could make other tweaks. With the S10, for example, Apple redesigned the chip with a thinner profile so it would take up less space inside the watch.
With the S11 chip set to stay largely the same in the 2025 Apple Watch models, it's likely Apple's upcoming S12 chip for 2026 will use a new microarchitecture with performance improvements.
Though Apple's code only gave us insight into the Ultra 3 and Series 11, there were codenames for future devices as well:
- N227: Apple Watch Series 11
- N228: Apple Watch Series 11 (Cellular)
- N230: Apple Watch Ultra 3
- N237: Apple Watch Series 12
- N238: Apple Watch Series 12 (Cellular)
- N240: Apple Watch Ultra 4
The Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and Apple Watch SE 3 are expected to debut at Apple's upcoming September event.
Popular Stories
With iOS 26, Apple is bringing several new features to the AirPods, making them more useful than before. The added functionality will be available this fall when Apple releases iOS 26 and updated AirPods firmware, but you can test everything new right now.
Camera Remote
The AirPods can be used as a camera remote for the Camera app or third-party iOS camera apps. You'll need to enable the...
Apple is continuing to tweak the way that the Liquid Glass design looks ahead of the iOS 26 launch, and the latest beta makes a change to the Lock Screen.
The Lock Screen clock has been updated with additional transparency, allowing more of the background to peek through.
Beta 6 on left, beta 5 on right
The clock also has more of a 3D, floating look, which is in line with the rest of the ...
Apple's rumored new more affordable MacBook could have a starting price as low as $599 and launch as soon as this year, according to a new report out of Asia.
We first learned of Apple's low-cost MacBook plans in late June, when analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the company was developing a "more affordable" 13-inch laptop that would compete with Chromebooks and drive MacBook purchases, though he...
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro will have a starting price that is $50 more than the iPhone 16 Pro but it will come with a minimum 256GB of storage, doubling the base capacity compared to last year's model. The information comes from Chinese leaker Instant Digital, posting on Weibo. The account, which has 1.5 million followers, has now made the claim three separate times in recent weeks....
There's just about a month to go until Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 11 models at its September event. Last year we got display upgrades, and this year, there could be new health features. We've recapped all of the current Apple Watch Series 11 rumors for a quick preview of what might be coming.
Faster Chip
Apple is likely planning to introduce an updated S11 chip that offers a more...
We're just about a month away from Apple's annual September event, and we're going to get a new version of the Apple Watch Ultra for the first time since 2023. There are some useful new features rumored for the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which we've summarized below.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.
Satellite Connectivity - The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be the first...
It is now mid-August, meaning that Apple's annual iPhone event is just around the corner.
This year, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17, the all-new iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
Here are some of the key rumors for those devices:iPhone 17: Same design as iPhone 16, but with an A19 chip, a larger 6.3-inch display, an upgraded 24-megapixel front camera, ...