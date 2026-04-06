iPhone Fold Enters Trial Production Phase Ahead of 2026 Launch

Apple partner Foxconn has started trial production on the iPhone Fold, according to Chinese leaker Instant Digital. Trial production comes before mass production, which Apple plans to start in July as long as no issues come up during the earlier testing stage.



So far, Apple remains on track to launch the ‌iPhone Fold‌ in 2026, though the latest rumors suggest that it's not going to come out in September. Instead, it could launch sometime after the iPhone 18 Pro, debuting as late as December. Apple is likely to announce the iPhone 18 Pro models and the ‌iPhone Fold‌ at the same time at its September iPhone event, but the following launch sounds like it will be split.

The ‌iPhone Fold‌ will be Apple's first foldable, and it's expected to feature a ~5.5-inch screen size when closed and a larger ~7.8-inch size when open. Apple plans to use a wider 4:3 aspect ratio, so it will be similar in shape to an iPad, with a wider, shorter size than many competing foldable smartphones on the market.

Apple plans to make the ‌iPhone Fold‌ as thin as 4.5mm when it's open, and that thin design requires compromises. There won't be a triple-lens camera setup so no Telephoto lens, and Apple also can't use Face ID because the TrueDepth sensor doesn't fit. Rumors suggest the ‌iPhone Fold‌ will have an iPad-style Touch ID side button instead. Apple is supposedly focused on minimizing the crease, and has achieved a design with a nearly invisible fold down the middle when the device is open.

For more on what to expect from Apple's first foldable iPhone, we have a dedicated iPhone Fold roundup.