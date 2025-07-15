Foldable iPhone Said to Feature 'Crease-Free' Display — Here's How

by

Samsung Display will supply Apple with "crease-free" displays for its long-rumored foldable iPhone, according to Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Homescreen
To achieve a crease-free inner display, Kuo said the foldable iPhone will utilize a metal plate that can disperse and control the stress generated by bending the display. The metal plates will be primarily supplied by a company named Fine M-Tec, he said.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 7 still has a visible crease in the middle of its inner screen, so it seems like Samsung Display would have to be developing a custom solution for Apple in order for the foldable iPhone to truly have a "crease-free" design. It is unclear why Samsung has not yet used this apparent technology for its own foldable smartphones, which also primarily use metal plates from Fine M-Tec, according to Kuo.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the foldable iPhone would use a "much higher-quality hinge" compared to some other foldable smartphones, allowing for a "nearly invisible" crease when the inner screen is in an unfolded position.

Kuo said Apple is aiming to start mass production of the foldable iPhone in the second half of 2026, so it could launch next year. He previously said the device will have a 7.8-inch inner display, a 5.5-inch outer display, two rear cameras, one front camera, and a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID sensors for user authentication.

The foldable iPhone will be as thin as 4.5mm when unfolded, and between 9mm and 9.5mm when folded, according to Kuo. By comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 measures 4.2mm when unfolded, and 8.9mm when folded. This means the first foldable iPhone would be very slightly thicker than Samsung's latest offering, but Apple is just getting started.

The news about Samsung supplying Apple with foldable iPhone displays was also reported by various South Korean publications.

Tags: Foldable iPhone Guide, Ming-Chi Kuo, Samsung

Top Rated Comments

Billy_Bob Avatar
Billy_Bob
47 minutes ago at 07:13 am
Watch out for marketing-speak. A "nearly invisible" crease is marketing-speak for a visible crease.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
surferfb Avatar
surferfb
37 minutes ago at 07:24 am
Unlike most everyone here, apparently, I'm super interested in this.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
thermal Avatar
thermal
34 minutes ago at 07:26 am

Apple is so far behind in this game.
Apple has a history of taking a product that already exists and making a significant leap in engineering and quality, thus bringing the product to mainstream success.

Eg. there were other MP3 players before the iPod, but Apple made them ubiquitous.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kcslc Avatar
kcslc
57 minutes ago at 07:04 am
Not interested. Such an overhyped gimmick.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
kshitijshah Avatar
kshitijshah
55 minutes ago at 07:05 am
Apple is so far behind in this game.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Liquid Galaxy Avatar
Liquid Galaxy
51 minutes ago at 07:09 am
I wouldn't mind a foldable iPhone, but there's no way I'm interested enough to pay what they will eventually ask for it, this will be pushing 2k.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments