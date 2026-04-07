 Foldable iPhone Design Revealed in Images of Dummy Models - MacRumors
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Foldable iPhone Design Revealed in Images of Dummy Models

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Leaker Sonny Dickson today shared images of the first iPhone 18 Pro, ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max, and foldable iPhone dummy models.

sonny dickson iphone 18 fold dummy models
The images conform with rumors about the designs of the three devices. iPhone dummy units are intended to take the place of real devices for testing purposes, particularly for accessory manufacturers, who seek to mass produce items such as cases prior to the announcement of new devices, which necessitates a relatively high level of accuracy.

While the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max look largely the same as their predecessors, other than a smaller Dynamic Island visible on the dummies, the foldable iPhone features a completely new design. With a passport-style form factor, it is unlike any iPhone we've seen before.

Previously, the best idea of what the first foldable iPhone could look like came from a 3D model based on a mockup created by MacRumors forums user iZac, who based his design on rumors that were circulating in May. While many aspects of that speculative design appear to be true, such as a horizontal dual-camera array and volume buttons on the top of the device, there are some key differences that we have not seen before.

sonny dickson iphone 18 fold dummy models 2
Firstly, the foldable iPhone does not appear to have a unibody design like the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ models, with no window for a glass insert to facilitate wireless charging. With no separation between the rear and the camera plateau, this suggests that the device's entire rear may be made of glass like the iPhone Air. Secondly, the camera plateau does not extend the full width of the device like the ‌iPhone Air‌, stopping around three quarters of the way along the back of the device.

The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a 7.8-inch inner display with an iPad-style 4:3 aspect ratio, a 5.5-inch outer display, an ultra-thin 4.5mm titanium frame, a class-leading display with a reduced crease, Touch ID, and a starting price of around $2,000. The ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌, ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max, and first foldable iPhone are expected to launch in the fall, but the latest rumors suggest that the foldable could be delayed.

Related Roundup: iPhone Fold
Tags: Foldable iPhone Guide, Sonny Dickson

Top Rated Comments

L
Lukomaldini
1 minute ago at 04:29 am
Screen real estate doesn’t seem to be that much bigger than the pros? Maybe like 20% more?

Laid flat it looks like it has a similar thickness to the pros, so closed will be chunky! It could be the perspective though so I could be wrong…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
S
Spartan23
4 minutes ago at 04:27 am
Yeah, I'm just gonna go ahead and say it: fugly. 👎
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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