Foldable iPhone Design Revealed in Images of Dummy Models

Leaker Sonny Dickson today shared images of the first iPhone 18 Pro, ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max, and foldable iPhone dummy models.



The images conform with rumors about the designs of the three devices. iPhone dummy units are intended to take the place of real devices for testing purposes, particularly for accessory manufacturers, who seek to mass produce items such as cases prior to the announcement of new devices, which necessitates a relatively high level of accuracy.

While the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max look largely the same as their predecessors, other than a smaller Dynamic Island visible on the dummies, the foldable iPhone features a completely new design. With a passport-style form factor, it is unlike any iPhone we've seen before.

Previously, the best idea of what the first foldable iPhone could look like came from a 3D model based on a mockup created by MacRumors forums user iZac, who based his design on rumors that were circulating in May. While many aspects of that speculative design appear to be true, such as a horizontal dual-camera array and volume buttons on the top of the device, there are some key differences that we have not seen before.



Firstly, the foldable iPhone does not appear to have a unibody design like the ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ models, with no window for a glass insert to facilitate wireless charging. With no separation between the rear and the camera plateau, this suggests that the device's entire rear may be made of glass like the iPhone Air. Secondly, the camera plateau does not extend the full width of the device like the ‌iPhone Air‌, stopping around three quarters of the way along the back of the device.

The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a 7.8-inch inner display with an iPad-style 4:3 aspect ratio, a 5.5-inch outer display, an ultra-thin 4.5mm titanium frame, a class-leading display with a reduced crease, Touch ID, and a starting price of around $2,000. The ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌, ‌iPhone 18 Pro‌ Max, and first foldable iPhone are expected to launch in the fall, but the latest rumors suggest that the foldable could be delayed.