The MacRumors Show: Apple's Big Plan for 5 New Vision Products

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Apple's roadmap for new Vision headsets and smart glasses over the next few years.

2025

Apple Vision Pro (M4): A refreshed first-generation Vision Pro. Featuring the M4 chip, potentially with a more powerful Neural Engine. It will also likely have an all-new head strap with a focus on improving comfort. No other changes are expected and the new device will not be considered to be a "second generation" model. Mass production is scheduled for the third quarter of 2025 and Apple is expecting to ship 150,000–200,000 units this year. It will likely remain a niche product. The second-generation model is simply designed to maintain market presence and support ecosystem development, as well as reduce inventory of excess components in the supply chain.

At the end of June, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo leaked an extensive roadmap of the company's plans for its Vision and smart glasses product lines until the end of the decade. Most recently, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman provided some clarifications about the new Vision Pro that is expected to launch this year. With the information from these two highly reliable sources, here's what we're now expecting:

2026

No new Vision or smart glasses products to be released.

2027

Apple Smart Glasses : Similar to Meta Ray-Bans, Apple's first smart glasses product will offer multiple frame and temple material options for a more personalized look. It will feature voice control and gesture recognition, but there will be no display. Key features include audio playback, photography and videography, and AI-powered environmental awareness. Some users will use the smart glasses to replace their AirPods or iPhone camera in certain situations. Mass production is scheduled for the second quarter of 2027, with Apple expecting shipments of three to five million units in the launch year. It will likely be the first Vision or glasses product to achieve significant sales volume.

: Similar to Meta Ray-Bans, Apple's first smart glasses product will offer multiple frame and temple material options for a more personalized look. It will feature voice control and gesture recognition, but there will be no display. Key features include audio playback, photography and videography, and AI-powered environmental awareness. Some users will use the smart glasses to replace their AirPods or iPhone camera in certain situations. Mass production is scheduled for the second quarter of 2027, with Apple expecting shipments of three to five million units in the launch year. It will likely be the first Vision or glasses product to achieve significant sales volume. Apple Vision Air: Featuring all-new design that is "substantially lighter," with over 40% weight reduction compared to the Vision Pro. This weight reduction will be achieved by replacing glass with plastic, using magnesium alloy, and reducing the number of sensors on the device. It will contain Apple's latest flagship ‌iPhone‌ processor of the time, rather than an M-series chip. It will come at a "significantly lower price point" than the Vision Pro. Mass production is scheduled for the third quarter of 2027.

2028

Apple Vision Pro (second generation) : Apple's true second-generation Vision Pro headset will debut an entirely new design with a significantly reduced weight. It will feature a powerful, Mac-grade processor and a lower price point. Mass production is projected to begin in the second half of 2028.

: Apple's true second-generation Vision Pro headset will debut an entirely new design with a significantly reduced weight. It will feature a powerful, Mac-grade processor and a lower price point. Mass production is projected to begin in the second half of 2028. Apple XR Glasses: While the product will feature voice control and gesture recognition like the company's first smart glasses, this more advanced version will add a color Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) display with waveguide optics. AI will apparently be critical to the device's success. Mass production is scheduled for the second half of 2028. Several other brands are expected to release similar products before Apple to establish early market presence, but due to the nature of this category of devices as early technology, these products will probably remain niche offerings over their first few years of existence.

We discuss our thoughts on each of these devices, how they're likely to fit into Apple's lineup, and how customers may respond. In light of Samsung's announcement of the ultra thin Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 this week, we also touch on Apple's foldable ‌iPhone‌ plans. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

