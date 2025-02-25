Apple's 2026 Foldable iPhone Has No Display Crease – Report

Apple is making significant headway on its long-rumored foldable iPhone, with a new report suggesting the company has achieved a major breakthrough by effectively eliminating the screen crease that plagues current foldable devices.



According to Korean publication ETNews, Apple is finalizing its component suppliers for the foldable iPhone, with the selection process expected to be completed by April. The timeline suggests Apple is moving closer to production, with large-scale component manufacturing likely to begin in the second half of this year.



"Apple has decided to eliminate the crease at all costs, regardless of price, to differentiate its foldable phone from existing models," an industry insider told ETNews. "It is believed that a new material property has been developed to make the crease disappear."

The display crease has been one of the biggest challenges in foldable technology. Devices from Samsung, Huawei, and other manufacturers have all unsuccessfully tried to make it invisible. Apple's apparent solution could hand the company a major competitive advantage.

Samsung Display is reportedly set to be the exclusive supplier of the OLED panels for Apple's foldable device. The Korean company has been developing the display specifically for Apple since last year, using its experience as the first manufacturer to mass-produce foldable OLED screens.

The foldable iPhone is expected to feature an in-folding design similar to a book, with US-based Corning likely providing the ultra-thin glass (UTG) covering the display. Meanwhile, US-based Amphenol, which has previously supplied hinges for MacBook Pro models, is the frontrunner to provide the crucial hinge mechanism.

Based on Apple's typical product development timeline, ETNews reports that the foldable iPhone is expected to launch in the second half of 2026. Over the weekend, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple is "focused on finishing up development of its first foldable device for 2026." Previous reports from analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu, as well as publications like The Information and The Wall Street Journal, have all pointed to a late 2026 or early 2027 release.

Recent rumors from Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station suggest the device may feature a 5.49-inch outer display and a 7.74-inch inner screen when unfolded, and both are said to have "unprecedented aspect ratios." The outer display is reportedly shorter and wider than Oppo's new Find N5, which launched globally last week.