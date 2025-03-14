The MacRumors Show: Apple Intelligence Comes Under Fire

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk about Apple's recent announcement that several of its most highly anticipated Apple Intelligence features are to be delayed.

Last week, Apple quietly announced that it is further delaying some of Siri 's ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features that it expected to release in iOS 18 . The functionality includes wide-reaching enhancements to ‌Siri‌ that leverage personal context and onscreen awareness to take complex actions in apps. It was unveiled as a key part of ‌Apple Intelligence‌ at WWDC in June last year, but has yet to be seen outside of Apple's pre-recorded demo videos and a series of now-pulled TV ads

This week, Daring Fireball's John Gruber penned a blistering attack on the missing features and Apple's management decisions, triggering a wave of subsequent criticisms and calls for Apple CEO Tim Cook to directly acknowledge the situation. We reflect on the delay and the unusual circumstances surrounding the features, pondering how this happened and what it means for Apple going forward. The MacRumors Show also has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

