The MacRumors Show: Apple Intelligence Comes Under Fire

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk about Apple's recent announcement that several of its most highly anticipated Apple Intelligence features are to be delayed.

Last week, Apple quietly announced that it is further delaying some of Siri's ‌Apple Intelligence‌ features that it expected to release in iOS 18. The functionality includes wide-reaching enhancements to ‌Siri‌ that leverage personal context and onscreen awareness to take complex actions in apps. It was unveiled as a key part of ‌Apple Intelligence‌ at WWDC in June last year, but has yet to be seen outside of Apple's pre-recorded demo videos and a series of now-pulled TV ads.

This week, Daring Fireball's John Gruber penned a blistering attack on the missing features and Apple's management decisions, triggering a wave of subsequent criticisms and calls for Apple CEO Tim Cook to directly acknowledge the situation. We reflect on the delay and the unusual circumstances surrounding the features, pondering how this happened and what it means for Apple going forward. The MacRumors Show also has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up to hear our discussion about all of Apple's latest announcements for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac lineups.

Living the Dream Avatar
Living the Dream
43 minutes ago at 09:17 am
The amount of defense and deflection that the left man on thumbnail is doing is gross and any amount of journalistic integrity this guy has should be unequivocally revoked. I can’t believe what I just listened to in his complete arrogant defense of apple AI.

It’s even more hilarious when he is asked questions and you can listen to the volume of his voice that he knows he can’t answer the question truthfully. His voice always goes quite quiet.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Expos of 1969 Avatar
Expos of 1969
27 minutes ago at 09:33 am
Hartley is bang on. At the 20 minute mark he states what many people who are not Apple blind defenders have known for some time. The walled garden is full of decay, dead roots and it is time to prune right from the top.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
