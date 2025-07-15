Apple Stores in Michigan: Downtown Detroit Opening Later This Year, Partridge Creek Permanently Closing

Apple today confirmed that it will be permanently closing its store at The Mall at Partridge Creek in Clinton Township, a northern suburb of Detroit, Michigan.

Apple did not provide a timeframe for the store's closure, but a source familiar with the matter told us that the location's final day of business will be in mid-August.

Apple's statement did not provide a specific reason for the closure, but local news outlet WDIV last year reported that The Mall at Partridge Creek had been sold in receivership and was struggling to retain tenants. Apple permanently closed its store at another dying mall in the Chicago suburb of Northbrook earlier this year.

Fortunately, there are two silver linings to this news.

First, Apple said that all affected retail employees at Apple Partridge Creek will have the opportunity to continue their roles with the company.

Second, Apple confirmed that its all-new store in Downtown Detroit will open later this year, so the company's total number of stores in Michigan will ultimately not change. Apple Somerset will continue to serve customers in Detroit's northern suburbs.

Apple's full statement, shared with MacRumors:

At Apple, we're committed to delivering an exceptional experience for all customers, and we're excited to open our new retail location in Downtown Detroit later this year. As we prepare to open, we will not continue our lease at Apple Partridge Creek, and all of our valued team members will have the opportunity to continue their roles with Apple. We've loved serving the Partridge Creek community for nearly 20 years, and look forward to welcoming our customers at our other stores in the Detroit metro area, including nearby Apple Somerset, as well as Apple.com and the Apple Store app.

Apple Partridge Creek opened in 2007.

This is the second Apple Store closure that we have reported on in as many days, with the other location set to close being Apple Hornsby in Australia.

Apple is one of the world's most successful companies, but even it is not immune to dying malls or declining areas, and it makes changes to its retail fleet as necessary. The company is still opening and remodeling stores in several countries, including the U.S., Spain, Sweden, Malaysia, South Korea, China, and others.