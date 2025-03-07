The MacRumors Show: New iPads and Macs!

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through all of Apple's latest announcements for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac lineups.

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel for more videos

Now that the iPhone 16e is available, we explore first-hand impressions of the device, including its design, camera, display, and custom modem. Apple this week unveiled a new iPad Air featuring the M3 chip, a refreshed entry-level ‌iPad‌ with the A16 chip, and a redesigned Magic Keyboard for the ‌iPad Air‌. The MacBook Air now offers the M4 chip and an all-new "Sky Blue" color option, now starting at just $999. Meanwhile, the Mac Studio has been refreshed with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chip options.

We take a look at why the ‌iPad Air‌'s refresh is relatively small and who should buy it, the entry-level ‌iPad‌'s peculiar omission of Apple Intelligence support, and differences between the ‌iPad Air‌'s Magic Keyboard and that of the iPad Pro. We also discuss thoughts on the ‌MacBook Air‌'s unexpected new finish, as well as the unusual chip generation difference among the new ‌Mac Studio‌'s options.

The MacRumors Show also has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips.

Subscribe to The MacRumors Show YouTube channel!

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.


If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up to hear our answers to your listener questions.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Kevin Nether, Jon Prosser, Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Sam Kohl, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.

Tag: The MacRumors Show

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page Tech

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 8 New Features

Tuesday March 4, 2025 3:15 pm PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro's alleged design via Front Page Tech Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone...
Read Full Article
Apple MacBook Air hero

Apple Announces New MacBook Air With M4 and 'Sky Blue' Color Option

Wednesday March 5, 2025 6:02 am PST by
Apple today announced refreshed 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models, now featuring the M4 chip, an upgraded camera, and a new "Sky Blue" color option. "Sky Blue" is an all-new blue finish that joins Midnight, Starlight, and Silver. Apple describes it as a "beautiful, metallic light blue that creates a dynamic gradient when light reflects off of its surface." Space Gray is no longer available. ...
Read Full Article452 comments
ipad 11 feature

Apple Unveils 11th-Gen iPad With A16 Chip and More Storage

Tuesday March 4, 2025 6:06 am PST by
Apple today announced the 11th-generation iPad, now featuring the A16 chip and more storage. The announcement came alongside the debut of the new iPad Air, which now features the M3 chip. From Apple's press release: The A16 chip provides a jump in performance for everyday tasks and experiences in iPadOS, while still providing all-day battery life. Compared to the previous generation, the...
Read Full Article175 comments
CarPlay Hero

iOS 18.4 Upgrades CarPlay in Two Ways

Tuesday March 4, 2025 8:39 am PST by
The upcoming iOS 18.4 update for the iPhone includes two smaller but meaningful improvements for Apple's in-car iPhone mirroring system CarPlay. First, CarPlay now shows a third row of icons, up from two rows previously. However, this change is only visible in vehicles with a larger center display. For example, a MacRumors Forums member noticed the change in a Toyota Tundra with a 14-inch...
Read Full Article
Apple MacBook Air hero

Apple Has Finally Solved One of the MacBook Air's Biggest Limitations

Wednesday March 5, 2025 11:29 am PST by
The new MacBook Air has a useful upgrade: it natively supports up to two external displays, in addition to the laptop's built-in display. In other words, the latest MacBook Air can be used with a pair of external displays without needing to keep the laptop's lid closed. Apple's tech specs for the new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air:Simultaneously supports full native resolution on the...
Read Full Article93 comments
M3 iPad Air

Apple Announces New iPad Air With M3 Chip, Updated Magic Keyboard

Tuesday March 4, 2025 6:04 am PST by
Apple today introduced new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models with the M3 chip, along with an updated Magic Keyboard for the device. With the M3 chip, the new iPad Air should offer up to 20% faster performance compared to the previous-generation model with the M2 chip, which was released in May 2024. In addition, the M3 chip brings hardware-accelerated ray tracing to the iPad Air for the...
Read Full Article203 comments
Mac Studio 2025

Apple Announces New Mac Studio With M4 Max and M3 Ultra Chips, Thunderbolt 5, and More

Wednesday March 5, 2025 6:01 am PST by
Apple today announced that it has updated the Mac Studio with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chip options, Thunderbolt 5 ports, and more. The M4 Max chip was already released last year in the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. It can be configured with up to a 16-core CPU, up to a 40-core GPU, and up to 128GB of unified RAM. Geekbench 6 benchmark results indicate that the M4 Max is up to 75% faster than...
Read Full Article362 comments
Apple MacBook Air hero

Here Are Real-World Photos of the New Sky Blue MacBook Air

Wednesday March 5, 2025 1:47 pm PST by
Apple today updated the MacBook Air with the M4 chip, and the laptop is also available in an all-new Sky Blue finish alongside Silver, Starlight, and Midnight. YouTuber Andru Edwards has showed off the Sky Blue color in a few real-world photos. Keep in mind that the Sky Blue finish is not very saturated. However, the color's appearance will vary based on lighting conditions. View ...
Read Full Article75 comments
ipad air magic keyboard feature

Everything Apple Announced This Week

Wednesday March 5, 2025 4:03 pm PST by
It's been a busy week for Apple, with new products announced on Tuesday and Wednesday. We're now caught up on what's been rumored for a spring launch, so we thought we'd recap everything Apple came out with this week. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. iPad Air Apple updated the iPad Air on Tuesday, updating it with the new M3 chip. The iPad Air still comes in...
Read Full Article43 comments