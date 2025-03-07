The MacRumors Show: New iPads and Macs!

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through all of Apple's latest announcements for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac lineups.

Now that the iPhone 16e is available, we explore first-hand impressions of the device, including its design, camera, display, and custom modem. Apple this week unveiled a new iPad Air featuring the M3 chip, a refreshed entry-level ‌iPad‌ with the A16 chip, and a redesigned Magic Keyboard for the ‌iPad Air‌. The MacBook Air now offers the M4 chip and an all-new "Sky Blue" color option, now starting at just $999. Meanwhile, the Mac Studio has been refreshed with M4 Max and M3 Ultra chip options.

We take a look at why the ‌iPad Air‌'s refresh is relatively small and who should buy it, the entry-level ‌iPad‌'s peculiar omission of Apple Intelligence support, and differences between the ‌iPad Air‌'s Magic Keyboard and that of the iPad Pro. We also discuss thoughts on the ‌MacBook Air‌'s unexpected new finish, as well as the unusual chip generation difference among the new ‌Mac Studio‌'s options.

