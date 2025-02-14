The MacRumors Show: Apple Teases Its Next Major Product Launch

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the imminent Apple product "launch" that is widely expected to be the fourth-generation iPhone SE.

In a social media post on Thursday, Apple CEO Tim Cook teased an upcoming "launch" of some kind scheduled for Wednesday, February 19. "Get ready to meet the newest member of the family," he said, with an #AppleLaunch hashtag. The post includes a short video with an animated Apple logo inside a circle.

We analyze the possibilities for the announcement and why it's most likely to be a new ‌iPhone SE‌, with rumored features including the A18 chip, a larger 6.1-inch OLED display, Face ID, a USB-C port, Apple Intelligence support, and more. The launch of other new devices, such as the M4 MacBook Air, also appear to be right around the corner.

We also discuss Apple's new Powerbeats Pro 2 earphones, which tout Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) with Transparency mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, an H2 chip for improved power efficiency and Apple ecosystem integration, and Heart Rate Monitoring–a first time for an Apple audio product. We talk through the utility of the heart rate monitoring feature, fit, and how they compare to the AirPods Pro 2.

