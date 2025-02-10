M4 MacBook Air Release Continues to Appear Imminent

There continue to be signs of a new MacBook Air with an M4 chip, indicating that we could see the machine launch in the not too distant future. A private account on X today shared the identifiers that the ‌MacBook Air‌ will use, and those identifiers correspond to the M4 chip.



According to the source, both the 13-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ and the 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ will be equipped with Apple's "T8132" chip, which is the M4 SoC.

Apple inadvertently confirmed the upcoming M4 ‌MacBook Air‌ machines back in December when the macOS Sequoia 15.2 release included files for unreleased "Mac16,12" and "Mac16,13" machines. The files referenced the "‌‌MacBook Air‌‌ (13-inch, M4, 2025)" and the "‌‌MacBook Air‌‌ (15-inch, M4, 2025)."

Since then, we've just been waiting for the new ‌MacBook Air‌ models to launch. There's no word on when they're coming, but as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman pointed out over the weekend, existing stock of the M3 ‌MacBook Air‌ models is dwindling, suggesting a launch is coming soon.

Apple is expected to debut the iPhone SE 4 and the new Powerbeats Pro 2 as soon as tomorrow, and the ‌MacBook Air‌ could come sometime after that in the next few weeks.