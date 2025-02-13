Tim Cook Teases an 'Apple Launch' Next Wednesday
In a social media post today, Apple CEO Tim Cook teased an upcoming "launch" on Wednesday, February 19. No time was provided.
"Get ready to meet the newest member of the family," he said, with an #AppleLaunch hashtag.
Cook is teasing a new iPhone SE, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
