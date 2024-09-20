The MacRumors Show: Our Favorite iOS 18 Features
iOS 18 has now been officially released after months of beta testing. On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through our top features in Apple's latest major software update.
We go through some of iOS 18's significant system changes, including the redesigned Control Center and new Home Screen customization tools, as well as some of the smaller quality-of-life enhancements such as the Passwords app, RCS support, improvements to the Notes app, and emojis as tapbacks in Messages. We also touch on iPhone mirroring in macOS Sequoia, and some of the areas we'd like to see Apple work on for next year's updates. The next major version of iOS 18 will be iOS 18.1, which will start to bring Apple Intelligence to ordinary users around the world. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips:
