The MacRumors Show: Our Favorite iOS 18 Features

iOS 18 has now been officially released after months of beta testing. On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we talk through our top features in Apple's latest major software update.

We go through some of ‌iOS 18‌'s significant system changes, including the redesigned Control Center and new Home Screen customization tools, as well as some of the smaller quality-of-life enhancements such as the Passwords app, RCS support, improvements to the Notes app, and emojis as tapbacks in Messages. We also touch on iPhone mirroring in macOS Sequoia, and some of the areas we'd like to see Apple work on for next year's updates. The next major version of ‌iOS 18‌ will be iOS 18.1, which will start to bring Apple Intelligence to ordinary users around the world. The MacRumors Show has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips:

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.


If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up for our discussion about the Apple Watch Series 10, iPhone 16 lineup, AirPods 4, and everything else that was announced at Apple's "It's Glowtime" event.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Kevin Nether, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly.

