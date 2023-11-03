The MacRumors Show: Are the M3 MacBook Pro and iMac Worth the Wait?

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Apple's "Scary Fast" event and the new Macs it introduced.

We talk through our candid feelings about the unusual Apple event and the way in which the company presented its latest devices. We look at the all-new M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips, and weigh up the new MacBook Pro and iMac , who should consider upgrading to the next-generation machines, and more. Let us know what you think of Apple's new Macs in the comments.

The podcast is now on its own YouTube channel, so head over and subscribe to keep up with new episodes and clips going forward:

You can also listen to The MacRumors Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show , catch up for our discussion about what we were expecting to see at Apple's event to see what we got right and wrong.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by exciting guests like Luke Miani, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Kevin Nether, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, Quinn Nelson, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is now on X @macrumorsshow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.