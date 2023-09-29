The MacRumors Show: Should You Buy the Apple Watch Series 9?

by

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the latest Apple Watch models, who should upgrade, and consider whether it is worth waiting for the rumored "Apple Watch X."

After spending several days with the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, we discuss our initial experiences with the new devices, their design, and some of their standout features such as the Action button and USB-C port. We also return to the matter of Apple's FineWoven accessories, which appear to have been received relatively poorly by customers.

The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 feature brighter displays, a Double Tap gesture for touch-free control, the S9 chip, locally processed Siri for faster responses and access to health data, the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip for Precision Finding and deeper HomePod integration, and 64GB of storage. We talk through some of our favorite features of the new devices and weigh up who should consider upgrading.

On a related matter, we take a look at the "Apple Watch X," a complete overhaul of the device expected to launch next year. It is rumored to feature thinner casings, larger displays, microLED technology, larger batteries, blood pressure monitoring, and a new mechanism for connecting bands.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up for our discussion about Apple's new FineWoven accessories, some of our favorite iPhone 15 features, and who should consider upgrading.

