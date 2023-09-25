Apple's FineWoven Cases for iPhone 15 Continue to Be Heavily Criticized

Apple's new FineWoven cases for iPhone 15 models have been heavily criticized since they were released earlier this month, with some customers and media outlets complaining about the fabric exterior being prone to scratches and stains. We recapped some of the negative feedback last week, and complaints have continued to surface.



In a 512 Pixels blog post on Sunday, Relay FM co-founder Stephen Hackett shared a photo of his FineWoven case with a misaligned USB-C port cutout, resulting in the pentalobe screw on the right side of the USB-C port being partially exposed.

"It's one thing for these cases to be a letdown in terms of material, but this is a level of sloppiness that genuinely surprises me from Apple," he wrote. "I know not every example out there is as bad as mine, but the vibes around this case aren't good."

Photo: Stephen Hackett

On social media, some users claimed that the USB-C cutout only appears to be misaligned because of the angle that the photo was taken at, but other users responded with straight-on photos of the FineWoven case with the same issue. Not all of the cases have this issue, but multiple customers appear to be affected.

In addition, Parker Ortolani and MacRumors editor Hartley Charlton shared photos of FineWoven cases with visible damage on display at Apple Stores. An anonymous, alleged Apple Store employee mentioned likewise in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Here you can see FineWoven cases after less than a day on retail shelves. Not great. pic.twitter.com/9RwCAax7sG — Parker Ortolani (@ParkerOrtolani) September 23, 2023

It's hard to measure exactly how much negative feedback there is for the new FineWoven cases, but the material certainly appears to be proving quite unpopular so far. We've reached out to Apple for comment, and we'll update this story if we hear back.