The MacRumors Show: iPhone 15 Features We're Excited About and Should You Upgrade?
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Apple's new FineWoven accessories, some of our favorite iPhone 15 features, and who should consider upgrading.
Apple's FineWoven material replaces leather across iPhone cases, AirTag accessories, and Apple Watch bands. Many early reviews of the FineWoven items have been negative, criticizing the material's feel, quality, and durability, so we talk over our early thoughts on the new accessories. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro introduce over 30 new capabilities and improvements, including USB-C and Dynamic Island across the lineup, as well as a new titanium design and Action button on the high-end models. We dive into some of our favorite standout features and weigh up who should consider upgrading to the latest devices.
Top Rated Comments
Basically, there are only software improvements camera tech-wise, nothing in hardware. The most underwhelming update for years. Prolly the 5s -> 6 upgrade was almost equally bad/underwhelming...
(And of course the vast majority of the new software features, except for writing ProRes videos right to an external SSD or other similar stolid-state memory, could be backported to the 14P(M). Of course it won't happen - except for the 48 Mpixel HEIFs, which are as badly oversharpened as the 12 Mpixel ones so they're pretty useless for anyone wanting natural-looking, quality images.)