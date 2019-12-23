Useful Tips, Tricks, and Walkthroughs for New Apple Watch Owners

Monday December 23, 2019 8:12 AM PST by Juli Clover
If you got a new Apple Watch for the holidays, this is the article for you. We've collected all of our Apple Watch-related how tos and guides to help you learn the ins and outs of your new wrist-worn device.

Even if you've had an Apple Watch before, the newest Series 4 and Series 5 models have updated features like ECG functionality that lets you take a quick electrocardiogram right from the wrist, and with the Apple Watch Series 5 specifically, there's a new always on display.


Below, we've organized our Apple Watch-related how tos into quick access categories, so browse through to see if there's something new to learn.

For Beginners

Useful watchOS Tips

Hidden Features

Advanced Tricks

Apple Music and Apple Watch

Using Apple Watch with AirPods

Must-Watch Videos


We've created a selection of useful videos that highlight tips, tricks, and other information that's useful if you're a new Apple Watch owner. Make sure to check them out!






More Info


Do you have useful Apple Watch tips and tricks that we've missed in our how tos and that new Apple Watch owners should know? Make sure to share them in the comments!

If you want to know more about the Apple Watch Series 5 and watchOS, the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch, make sure to check out our Apple Watch Series 5 and watchOS 6 roundups.

