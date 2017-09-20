How to Use Emergency SOS on iPhone in iOS 11

Enabling Auto Call



Open the Settings app.

Scroll down to "Emergency SOS."

Toggle on "Auto Call."

To turn it off, simply toggle off Auto Call.



SOS on the Apple Watch



Open the Apple Watch app on the iPhone.

Scroll down to General and tap it.

Look for Emergency SOS. It's the sixth option.

Tap to the Emergency SOS interface.

Toggle on "Hold to Auto Call."

To turn it off again, toggle off Hold to Auto Call.



Setting Emergency Contacts



Open the Health app.

Choose Medical ID.

Select "Edit" in the top right corner.

Scroll down to the Emergency Contacts section.

Tap the "+" button to add an emergency contact.



In iOS 11, Apple added a new emergency feature to the iPhone, which is designed to allow you to quickly and discreetly place a call to emergency services. In the United States, SOS dials 911, and in other countries, it works with local emergency responders.When you press the sleep/wake button on the iPhone five times on a device running iOS 11, it brings up a slider menu that allows you to quickly slide a finger against the screen to place the emergency call. The extra step makes sure you don't accidentally place a 911 call, but if you want to disable it, there's an "Auto Call" feature you can toggle on to bypass the swipe.On the iPhone X, launching in November, Emergency SOS will be activated by pressing the side button and the volume up button simultaneously, rather than pressing the side button five times.When you use Emergency SOS on an iPhone, the feature also disables Touch ID, preventing a would-be thief or other person with malicious intent from accessing your device without entering your passcode. It also automatically alerts any emergency contacts you've set in the Health app, sending them an iMessage with your location.SOS is automatically included on every iPhone running iOS 11 and there is no disabling it. Activate it by pressing on the sleep/wake button five times in rapid succession to bring up the swipe interface. If you want the feature to call emergency services automatically without the need for an extra gesture, here's how to toggle it on:With Auto Call enabled, your phone will dial "911" (or your country's emergency line) after a three second countdown that gives you enough time to cancel the call if it's placed accidentally.There's also an SOS feature on the Apple Watch, which was first introduced in watchOS 3. On the Apple Watch, an emergency call can be placed when you press and hold down on the side button for several seconds in a row. When you set up your Apple Watch, Apple prompts you to turn it on, but if you didn't, you can still choose to do so later.On the Apple Watch, it's a lot easier to accidentally make an emergency call if something presses against the side button, so many people may not want this feature on. Here's how to turn it on:As mentioned above, whenever you use the SOS feature, Apple will automatically notify your emergency contacts if you have them set. Emergency contacts can be set up in the Health app:You can add multiple emergency contacts, each of which will receive a text message with your location if you ever use the Emergency SOS feature.