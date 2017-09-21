How to Use the Flashlight in watchOS 4

Accessing the Flashlight



While wearing the Apple Watch, raise your wrist up to illuminate the screen.

Swipe up from the bottom to bring up the Control Center.

Tap on the icon that looks like a miniature flashlight.

Your Apple Watch display will now light up at maximum brightness.

Close the flashlight by swiping down to dismiss it or by pressing the Digital Crown.



Changing Flashlight Modes



With the flashlight active on the initial bright white display, swipe to the left.

This switches the flashlight to the second display mode, which is a flashing black and white.

Swipe to the left a second time to access the red light.

Swipe right again to cycle through modes.

Close the flashlight by swiping down to dismiss it or by pressing the Digital Crown.

watchOS 4 brings several new features to the Apple Watch, including a new flashlight function that lights up the face of the Apple Watch so you can have an extra light when you're digging around in a bag, trying to open a door in the dark, or wherever else you might require a little bit of light.It doesn't put off as much light as an iPhone screen, but it's handy in a pinch, especially since it's a hands-free light source.Apple has also designed the flashlight to be a safety feature for runners and bicycle riders. At night, you can turn it on and have it flash, making other people out on the road aware of your presence.There are three flashlight modes in total - pure white, flashing white, and red. Changing between them is simple: