How to Download the Fitness+ App on iPad

by

On the iPhone and the Apple TV, Fitness+ is installed automatically when upgrading to iOS 14.3 and tvOS 14.3, but that's not the case on the iPad.

fitness plus on ipad
If you want to use Fitness+ on an iPad, you need to manually download the app from the App Store.

It's not clear why Apple didn't just add the Fitness+ app to the iPad when updating to iPadOS 14.3, but it's as simple as any other app to download. Just look it up in the App Store or click the link up above to access it, and then tap on "Get."

Once installed, the Fitness app on iPad can be used to view Fitness+ workouts, with or without an Apple Watch to track the workout. Unlike the Fitness app for iPhone, the Fitness app for iPad does not have a summary of fitness metrics nor does it list other fitness information -- the app is designed as a portal for Fitness+ and that's it.

fitness plus on ipad 2
When Fitness+ was first released, the iPad app was nonfunctional and wasn't available to be downloaded, but Apple has now fixed that problem and everyone should be able to download it from the App Store.

Fitness+ is compatible with all iPad Pro models, the fifth-generation iPad and later, the iPad mini 4 and later, the third-generation iPad Air and later, and the 2014 iPad Air 2 and later. iPadOS 14.3 is required.

For more on Fitness+, make sure to check out our full Fitness+ guide.

Top Stories

14

Apple Releases iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 With AirPods Max Support, ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro, Apple Fitness+ and More

Monday December 14, 2020 10:00 am PST by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.3, updates that come over a month after the release of iOS and iPadOS 14.2, which brought new emojis, Intercom support, new wallpapers, and more. The iOS 14.3 update can be downloaded for free and it is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the new software, go to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 14.3...
Read Full Article141 comments
iPhone 12 Pro Versus Alleged Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus e1607833895216

Hands-On Video Compares Unreleased Samsung Galaxy S21+ With iPhone 12 Pro

Sunday December 13, 2020 5:42 am PST by
Samsung's Galaxy S21 smartphone lineup is set to be released in 2021, and a new video shared on YouTube compares an alleged Samsung Galaxy S21+ with an iPhone 12 Pro. The back of the iPhone 12 Pro features precision-milled matte glass, while the back of the alleged Galaxy S21+ seems to be constructed from a plastic-like material. Additionally, the three distinct cameras of the Galaxy S21+...
Read Full Article165 comments
iphone 12 pro max camera comparison google samsung

Camera Comparison: iPhone 12 Pro Max vs. Google Pixel 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Thursday December 10, 2020 9:26 am PST by
Apple's iPhone 12 Pro Max has the most advanced camera technology in the iPhone lineup, but how does it match up to flagship smartphones from other companies? In our latest YouTube video, we compared the iPhone 12 Pro Max to the Google Pixel 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra to see the differences in camera quality. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The $1099...
Read Full Article126 comments
jonyiveinterview

Apple CFO Luca Maestri and Jony Ive Reportedly Candidates for Ferrari CEO Position

Saturday December 12, 2020 7:27 pm PST by
Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri and former Chief Design Officer Jony Ive are reportedly candidates to be Ferrari's next CEO, reports Reuters, citing Italian media. Former Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri departed the company last week citing personal reasons, and potential successors have since emerged, among those reportedly being Maestri and Ive. Additionally, former Vodafone CEO...
Read Full Article189 comments
Top Stories 39 Feature

Top Stories: AirPods Max Announced, Apple Fitness+ Launch, Future Apple Silicon Chips

Saturday December 12, 2020 6:00 am PST by
The Apple product launches just keep on coming, with Apple this week introducing AirPods Max, the premium over-ear headphones that were rumored over the past few months under the "AirPods Studio" name. We also learned this week that Apple's Fitness+ subscription service will be launching on Monday, December 14 alongside the release of iOS 14.3 and related operating system updates, while we ...
Read Full Article4 comments
apple fitness plus cnet

Apple Fitness+ Launches Today: Worthy Alternative to Peloton for Apple Watch Users

Monday December 14, 2020 6:55 am PST by
Apple's new Fitness+ workout service launches later today, and ahead of time, some media outlets and YouTube channels have shared their first impressions of the platform. We've gathered up some opinions and videos below. CNET's Vanessa Hand Orellana trying out Apple Fitness+ As a refresher, Fitness+ will provide users with access to a library of workout videos covering strength, yoga, dance,...
Read Full Article135 comments
iphone 12 pro video colors

Kuo: iPhone 13 Models Won't Face Mass Production Delays Like iPhone 12 Lineup

Saturday December 12, 2020 8:18 am PST by
While the iPhone 12 lineup launched later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today forecasted that mass production of so-called iPhone 13 models with a new A15 chip will revert back to Apple's usual timeframe. In a typical year, Apple begins mass production of iPhones in the early summer, but reports indicated that mass production of iPhone 12 models did not begin...
Read Full Article79 comments
Apple fitness plus feature

Here's When You Can Download iOS 14.3 and Start Using Apple Fitness+ [Update: Out Now]

Monday December 14, 2020 7:37 am PST by
Update: iOS 14.3 and Apple Fitness+ are now available. Our full coverage: Apple Releases iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 With AirPods Max Support, ProRAW for iPhone 12 Pro, Apple Fitness+ and More Apple Launches Fitness+, Three-Month Free Trial Now Available for New Apple Watch Owners Apple Releases watchOS 7.2 With Fitness+, Cardio Fitness Notifications, and More Apple Releases tvOS 14.3 for...
Read Full Article58 comments
iphone 12 pro display video

iPhone 13 Pro Models Expected to Adopt LTPO Technology for 120Hz Display

Monday December 14, 2020 6:10 am PST by
Two out of four iPhone 13 models set to launch next year (presumably the Pro models) will use OLED displays with low-power LTPO technology, paving the way for a 120Hz refresh rate, according to Korean website The Elec. The report claims that Samsung and LG will remain Apple's primary suppliers of OLED displays, which are expected to be used across the entire iPhone 13 lineup, with Chinese...
Read Full Article76 comments
iphone 12 colors

iPhone 12 Colors: Deciding on The Right Color

Thursday November 5, 2020 8:35 am PST by
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrived last month in a range of color options, with entirely new hues available on both devices, as well as some popular classics. The 12 and 12 Pro have different color choices, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you might not be able to get your preferred model in that color. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 are ...
Read Full Article