What to Do if You're Not Seeing Your Apple Fitness+ 3-Month Free Trial Offer

Before Apple Fitness+ launched on Monday, Apple advertised a promotion that allowed all customers who purchased an Apple Watch Series 6, SE, or Series 3 a free three-month free trial of Fitness+. However, while that free three-month trial is meant to activate automatically and be available when first signing up for Fitness+, many people that should be eligible for the 3-month trial are instead being offered a standard 1-month trial.



Several users have contacted Apple Support about the problem, but there's a way to resolve the issue manually that's likely to be faster for many people than waiting to hear back.

The steps below take you through the process of unpairing your Apple Watch from your iPhone and then re-pairing it, after which you should see your three-month trial in the Fitness app. It should take about 15 minutes in all, although bear in mind that if you use Apple Pay on your Apple Watch then you'll need to set it up again afterwards, which is easier to do with some card issuers than others.



How to Get Your Apple Watch Fitness+ 3-Month Trial

Make sure your ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch are updated to iOS 14.3 and watchOS 7.2, respectively. Open the Watch app on your ‌iPhone‌. Tap the My Watch tab in the bottom-left corner of the screen, then select All Watches in the top-left corner. Under My Watches, tap the Info button (the encircled "i" icon) next to the watch that you want to unpair.



Tap Unpair Apple Watch, then tap again to confirm. (For GPS + Cellular models, choose to keep your cellular plan.) Enter your Apple ID password to confirm once again. Once your watch is unpaired, the Watch app will invite you to Start Pairing an Apple Watch.



When prompted, position your ‌iPhone‌ so that your Apple Watch appears in the viewfinder in the Apple Watch app. Tap Set Up Apple Watch, then follow the instructions on your ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch to finish setup, and remember to choose your most recent Apple Watch iCloud backup to restore when prompted.

Now that you've re-paired your Apple Watch to your ‌iPhone‌, enter the Fitness app, tap the Fitness+ tab, and you should see an option to "Start 3 Months Free."