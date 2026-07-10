The MacRumors Show: Goodbye MacBook Pro? MacBook Ultra Is Coming

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss the future of Apple's increasingly tangled high-end MacBook lineup, including the entry-level MacBook Pro and the rumored "MacBook Ultra."

Apple's chip roadmap for the Mac is reportedly set to take an unusual turn over the next year. The company is said to be skipping the M6 Pro and M6 Max entirely, jumping from the M5 generation straight to the M7 for its high-end laptops. A standard M6 chip will still arrive this year in an entry-level ‌MacBook Pro‌, but there will apparently be no Pro or Max variant in that family.

As a result, Apple's first high-end OLED laptop will use the existing M5 Pro and M5 Max chips rather than newer silicon. First-generation buyers would therefore be paying a premium for a redesigned machine featuring the same processors already found in the current ‌MacBook Pro‌, with M7 Pro and M7 Max models expected to follow in the second half of 2027.

The launch window remains fluid. The device was long expected to arrive in late 2026, but memory chip constraints and Apple's recent price increases have pushed it toward early 2027. A second-generation model with M7 chips is already planned for late 2027, meaning the first Ultra could remain on sale for a relatively short window.

The overlapping releases make for a crowded and confusing roadmap. Across roughly a year, Apple is expected to ship a base M6 ‌MacBook Pro‌, a redesigned base M7 model in the first half of 2027, two M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Ultra models, their eventual M7 Pro and M7 Max successors, and perhaps new high-end ‌MacBook Pro‌ models with the M7 Pro and M7 Max. Notably, the entry-level M7 model is set to get the new design first, ahead of the pricier high-end ‌MacBook Pro‌ models.

The headline changes are reserved for the top-tier "Ultra" model. It is expected to be the first Mac with an OLED display, using the same hybrid tandem ‌OLED‌ technology as the iPad Pro, along with the first touchscreen on a Mac, a Dynamic Island in place of the notch, and a thinner chassis. Both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes are expected. Built-in cellular connectivity for the first time on a Mac is also rumored.

Apple is reportedly positioning touch as "touch-friendly, not touch-first," letting users move between touch, trackpad, and keyboard rather than treating the Mac like an iPad. That marks a reversal for a company that long resisted the idea. Steve Jobs argued in 2010 that vertical touchscreens cause arm fatigue, and as recently as 2021 hardware chief John Ternus said the Mac was "totally optimized for indirect input."

Signs of the shift are already visible in macOS 27 Golden Gate, which adds direct touch control to Sidecar, so users can tap and interact with macOS elements using a finger on an ‌iPad‌. A reinforced hinge is also expected, so the display does not wobble when tapped.

Pricing is likely to be steep. Apple raised prices across the Mac lineup in June, and the current 14-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ now starts at $1,999, rising to $2,499 with the M5 Pro chip and $4,099 for an M5 Max. The 16-inch M5 Max reaches $4,399, and a fully specced configuration already exceeds $10,000. The high-end ‌OLED‌ model is expected to start higher still.

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