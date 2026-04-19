 MacBook Pro With Touch Screen and New Mac Studio Likely 'Postponed' - MacRumors
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MacBook Pro With Touch Screen and New Mac Studio Likely 'Postponed'

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The global memory chip shortage may result in the next MacBook Pro and Mac Studio models launching later than expected, according to the latest rumor.

14 16 inch 2021 mbps back to back feature
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has repeatedly stated that 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with a touch screen are slated to launch in late 2026 to early 2027. In his Power On newsletter today, though, he said to be prepared for the laptops to potentially arrive towards the end of that timeframe due to the chip shortage.

In other words, early 2027 is now more likely than late 2026.

Gurman previously expected a new Mac Studio to launch around the middle of 2026, which pointed towards an announcement around WWDC 2026 in June. However, in his newsletter today, he wrote that sources within Apple believe that the next Mac Studio models will not ship until around October this year as a result of the shortage.

Touch-screen support will be part of a major refresh planned for the high-end MacBook Pro models, with other rumored features including M6 Pro and M6 Max chips, an OLED display, a Dynamic Island, and a thinner design. The laptops might have MacBook Ultra branding, and macOS 27 will offer a touch-friendly interface.

For the Mac Studio, the key change will be M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips. The current model has mismatched M4 Max and M3 Ultra chips, as Apple never introduced an M4 Ultra chip. No major design changes are expected for the desktop computer.

All in all, expect a Mac Studio refresh around October this year, followed by MacBook Pro models with a touch screen by the end of January 2027.

Related Roundups: Mac Studio, MacBook Pro
Tags: Bloomberg, Mark Gurman
Buyer's Guide: Mac Studio (Caution), MacBook Pro (Buy Now)
Related Forums: Mac Studio, MacBook Pro

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