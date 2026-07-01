 M6 MacBook Pro Coming in Late 2026, Redesigned M7 Model Launching in 1H 2027 - MacRumors
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M6 MacBook Pro Coming in Late 2026, Redesigned M7 Model Launching in 1H 2027

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Apple plans to release an updated 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M6 chip in late 2026, and then follow it with a revamped M7 model in the first half of 2027, reports Bloomberg.

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Apple apparently finished work on a 14-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌ with an M6 chip "months ago," and the device is expected to launch before the end of the year. Apple's M6 chip cycle will be shorter than prior chip cycles because it is not planning for M6 Pro and M6 Max chips. Apple is aiming to have a quick transition between M6 and M7 because its M7 chips have optimizations for AI workloads.

The M7 ‌MacBook Pro‌ coming in 2027 will have a new design that's "in line" with the design that Apple plans to use for its rumored high-end OLED touchscreen ‌MacBook Pro‌ models. Prior rumors have suggested the high-end ‌OLED‌ ‌MacBook Pro‌ models could get a slimmed down design.

It's still unclear when the ‌OLED‌ ‌MacBook Pro‌ models will come out, but Bloomberg believes a launch is slated for the end of 2026 or early 2027.

Apple's release timelines are uncertain because of the ongoing memory chip shortages and increased costs that it's dealing with.

Apple has a long list of products that could come in the first half of 2027, including new iPad Pro models, the iPhone Air 2 with a second camera, the iPhone 18, and the iPhone 18e.

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Top Rated Comments

MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
16 minutes ago at 02:14 pm

Apple apparently finished work on 14-inch M6 MacBook Pro with A6 chip
A bit of a step backwards, but okay I guess
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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