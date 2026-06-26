 Apple's OLED 'MacBook Ultra' Will Stick With M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips - MacRumors
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Apple's OLED 'MacBook Ultra' Will Stick With M5 Pro and M5 Max Chips

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Apple's upcoming high-end MacBook model featuring an OLED touchscreen display will use the company's current M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple M5 Pro M5 Max chips
The new, top-of-the-line device will launch "between late this year and early next year," Gurman said, adopting the existing high-end Apple silicon chips rather than next-generation M6 versions. Like the MacBook Pro, the touchscreen MacBook will be available in 14- and 16-inch display sizes, code-named "K114" and "K116." The device will also feature a new design and an iPhone-style Dynamic Island. It is expected to be more expensive than the M5 Pro ‌MacBook Pro‌, which now starts at $1,999 as of Apple's recent price rises.

Yesterday, Gurman revealed that Apple plans to skip what would have been the "M6 Pro" and "M6 Max" for more powerful "M7 Pro" and "M7 Max" chips. The M7 series of chips is said to be focused on intense AI workloads, featuring upgraded neural accelerators, graphics enhancements, and increased memory bandwidth. A new entry-level ‌MacBook Pro‌ with the M6 chip is still expected to launch later this year.

Apple is apparently working on a successor to the high-end MacBook model containing the M7 Pro and M7 Max chips, planned for release toward the end of 2027. The company is also planning to refresh the Mac Studio with M7 Max and M7 Ultra chip options in 2028.

Tags: Bloomberg, Mark Gurman, OLED

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Top Rated Comments

jclardy Avatar
jclardy
39 minutes ago at 08:37 am
Ahh I know this game - release the OLED Ultra with an M5, then 6 months later the M7 version is out at the same price. Stick it to the early adopters.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
maruyama Avatar
maruyama
35 minutes ago at 08:41 am

Ahh I know this game - release the OLED Ultra with an M5, then 6 months later the M7 version is out at the same price. Stick it to the early adopters.
Looking forward to picking up a discounted MB Ultra M5 Pro next April when the M7 version drops.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
Adamj53
28 minutes ago at 08:48 am
Would love one, but they have priced me out.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
0xjf Avatar
0xjf
37 minutes ago at 08:39 am
"We should pass input costs onto consumers as a 4 trillion dollar company with 25% net margins"

"We should also make our upcoming MacBook lineup that nobody will buy as confusing as possible"
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
38 minutes ago at 08:38 am
Kinda obvious, no?

There's no chance Apple would waste 12 months of sales to wait for M7 Pro/Max. So of course MacBook Ultra will use M5 Pro/Max. It'll just have a shorter life cycle. We saw the exact same thing with M2 MacBook Air 15.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MrGunny94 Avatar
MrGunny94
39 minutes ago at 08:36 am
I really want this model, but for now I opted for the M5 Pro with 48GB with a discount I got it for 2950€ last night.

Might sell this one and get it if the price is not too crazy... Will wait and see
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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