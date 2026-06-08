Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2026 in 10 Minutes
Apple held its WWDC 2026 keynote today, introducing iOS 27, macOs 27, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, visionOS 27, and tvOS 27. It took Apple an hour and a half to walk through the major new features in the updates, but we have a quicker 10 minute recap for those who want the highlights.
Siri AI
- Apple Announces 'Siri AI' at WWDC 2026
- Apple Unveils All-New Siri App Across iOS 27 and macOS Golden Gate
- Apple Rebuilds Search Infrastructure Across Platforms
- Apple Touts Faster Core Software Features Across Devices
- Apple Reveals New AI Architecture Built Around Google Gemini Models
- New Siri AI Features Won't Be Available in EU Later This Year
- Apple Says New Siri is Compatible With These iPhones, iPads, and Macs
- Siri AI Gains Customizable Voice Expressiveness and Pace
- Apple's Private AI Will Run on Google's Servers
iOS 27 and iPadOS 27
- Apple Announces Liquid Glass Improvements and Transparency Slider
- Apple Expands Visual Intelligence With Bill Splitting, Nutrition Insights, and visionOS Support
- New Safari Can Monitor a Webpage and Notify You of Updates
- Apple Brings Natural Language Creation to Shortcuts App
- Apple to Bring AI Reframing and Editing Tools to Photos App
- Apple Revamps Image Playground With Photorealistic Generation and New Editing Tools
- iOS 27 Adds New Parental Controls: Ask to Browse, Time Allowances, and a Redesigned Screen Time
- Apple to Add AI Video Descriptions and Smarter Notifications to Home App
- Apple Intelligence Introduces Contextual Call and Messages Features
- iOS 27 Calendar and Reminders Apps Get New AI Features and Natural Language Support
- Apple Passwords Can Now Automatically Fix Weak and Compromised Passwords With Agentic AI
- Apple Brings AI Tab Organization and AI-Generated Extensions to Safari
- iOS 27 Camera App Gets Siri Mode, Updated UI
- Apple Intelligence Gains Smarter Writing Tools in iOS 27
- iOS 27 Wallet App Gets 'Create a Pass' Feature
- Apple Overhauls Genmoji in iOS 27
- iOS 27 Tidbits: Share a Phone Number on Two iPhones, Independent Alarm Volume, Faster AirPlay and More
- Apple Announces New CarPlay Features on iOS 27, Including Video Apps
- Apple Maps Flyover Gets a Visual Upgrade in iOS 27
- iOS 27 Adds Perimenopause and Menopause Tracking to Health App
- Apple Photos Finally Gets a Slideshow Maker
- iOS 27 Supports iPhone 11 and Newer
- iPadOS 27 Drops Support for a Wave of iPads
- How to Get iOS 27's New Siri AI: Join the Waitlist First
- iOS 27 Announced: How to Install the Beta
macOS 27 Golden Gate
- Apple Announces macOS Golden Gate
- Rich Siri Conversations in macOS 27 Can Be Started in Spotlight
- Here Are the Macs Compatible With macOS Golden Gate
watchOS 27
- watchOS 27 Features Dynamic App Grid, New Gesture Control, and More
- watchOS 27 Introduces Workout Buddy Upgrades, Better Sleep Tracking, and More
- watchOS 27 Drops Support for Apple Watch Series 8, Ultra 1, SE 2, and Older
- Apple Watch Series 9 Mistakenly Left Off watchOS 27 Compatibility List
tvOS 27
visionOS 27
AirPods
Other News
- Apple Releases First iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27 Betas to Developers
- Apple Unveils Xcode and Foundation Models Framework Improvements
- Apple's Most Powerful On-Device AI Now Requires iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone Air
- Apple Brings Full-Resolution iCloud Shared Albums to Android and Windows
- iOS 27 Hints at Foldable iPhone With App Resizability Push and New Framework Strings
- Tim Cook Delivers Farewell Remarks at His Last Apple Keynote as CEO
Make sure to stay tuned to MacRumors, because we'll have more in-depth feature guides and videos coming over the next several weeks.