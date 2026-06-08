Apple Brings AI Tab Organization and AI-Generated Extensions to Safari

Apple today unveiled a raft of Safari upgrades powered by Apple Intelligence, including automatic tab organization, AI-generated custom extensions, and new privacy-first browsing tools.



The centerpiece feature is automatic tab organization, which uses ‌Apple Intelligence‌ to group a user's open tabs into relevant topics without any manual intervention. If someone is planning a weekend trip, for example, Safari can pull all of their travel-related tabs into a single topic. As browsing continues, Safari will slot new tabs into existing topics or create fresh ones as needed.

Apple is also introducing a way for users to create custom Safari extensions using natural language. The company described the feature as "describe an extension," letting users specify what they want in plain English and having Safari generate an extension that adapts web pages accordingly. Apple's example was adding a toolbar button that saves and rates recipes from cooking sites.



A new "Notify Me" feature lets users ask Safari to watch a specific web page for changes and alert them when something relevant happens, such as a product restocking or a price drop. Users tell Safari in natural language what they are looking for, and Safari sends a notification when it detects a matching change on that page.

Apple is bringing a background agentic password-updating tool to the browser. Working alongside the Passwords app, ‌Apple Intelligence‌ can automatically navigate to eligible websites, sign in, and update weak or compromised passwords to strong ones with a single tap.

Apple says all of these capabilities are built with privacy in mind, and that no personal browsing data is exposed to Apple or anyone else in the process.