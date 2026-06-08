 New Siri AI Features Won't Be Available in EU Later This Year - MacRumors
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New Siri AI Features Won't Be Available in EU Later This Year

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Apple's WWDC 2026 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog.

The new enhanced Siri AI features that Apple announced today at WWDC 2026 will not be available in the European Union or in China when they are released in beta later this year.

Siri AI
Apple said that while Siri AI will be available for free with the new upcoming OS releases, it will not be available in the EU on iOS and iPadOS until it can find a path forward for regulatory approval.

Apple said EU regulators did not accept any of the company's proposed solutions to bring Siri AI to the EU while safely supporting other virtual assistants.


"We're deeply disappointed that our EU users won't have Siri AI on iPhone or iPad when we share our new software releases later this year," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering. "Our hope is to eventually bring Siri AI to the EU, and we will continue to engage with EU regulators on a path forward. However, their refusal to engage constructively on solutions that preserve privacy and security means we do not currently have a timeline for Siri AI's availability on iOS and iPadOS in the EU."

When iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 launch later this year, Apple will not offer Siri AI or its new features on those platforms in the EU. That includes the new app for revisiting conversations, expanded Visual Intelligence capabilities, integrated writing tools, Siri mode in the Camera app on iPhone, and other Siri AI features introduced at WWDC26. Apple explained further in a newsroom announcement:

According to EU regulators, the DMA requires Apple to give any AI system nearly unlimited access to a user's device, as well as the ability to act on that access autonomously without a user's ongoing visibility and control. That includes the ability to read and send messages, make purchases, access files, and execute actions across any app. Security researchers have already shown that AI systems can be hijacked to steal personal data — like passwords and photos — and to permanently alter files and account settings without a user's consent. As AI systems gain more capabilities, these risks are quickly increasing in frequency and scope.

Given the serious risks to users, Apple designed a solution called Trusted System Agent — an intermediary that would allow virtual assistants to safely access the same features and capabilities as Siri AI for devices in the EU. Apple also shared a plan to launch Siri AI in the EU while gradually rolling out this new solution over an 18-month period. The European Commission said no. In fact, the European Commission did not agree to any of Apple's proposals.

The restrictions will apply to both consumers and developers. EU-based developers will be unable to test or integrate the new Siri AI features into their iPhone and iPad apps. Apple will, however, make Siri AI available in the EU on macOS 27, visionOS 27, and watchOS 27.

Apple also said that Siri AI will not be available in China while the company works through regulatory requirements.

Tags: China, European Union, Siri Guide

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Top Rated Comments

turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
20 minutes ago at 11:17 am
Probably should move this to political

Apple vs China and the EU all in one thread is explosive.
Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
G
germanbeer007
16 minutes ago at 11:21 am
it's ok, they can rejoice in their side loading capabilities that no one uses 😂
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
T
tonmischa
16 minutes ago at 11:21 am
[Low suspenseful music plays]

NARRATOR:
Ladies and Gentlemen, pray silence. If we remain perfectly still and observe the discourse in the following forum thread, we might just witness one of the most peculiar migratory patterns of the digital age.

Observe, here in the overgrown thickets of the internet, the Homo Americanus Patriotus. Usually confined to the echo chambers of the deep heartland, several specimens are venturing out into the clearing, visibly agitated by the mere mention of the word „Brussels“. They sense a disturbance in the global order, triggered by any news - no matter how trivial - regarding what the „EU Bureaucrats“ are allegedly doing to their beloved American tech giants.

Watch closely as this particular individual beats its chest, emitting a shrill, rhythmic cry: „Innovation is dying!“ A fascinating defense mechanism. To the Patriotus, the common „USB-C cable“ is seen as a predatory invasive species, a globalist plot designed to undermine the ancestral nesting grounds of American corporate sovereignty.

Notice how they quiver with indignation at the sight of the „Digital Markets Act“. To the untrained eye, it looks like fair competition; to the Patriotus, it is a terrifying apex predator - a „socialist“ assault on the very concept of the free market. They truly believe that if a trillion-dollar company is forced to play by the rules, the entire ecosystem will succumb to a „communist“ blight.

Marvel at their stamina! They can go for days without logic, sustained entirely by the belief that a „Cookie Banner“ is a more grievous violation of their „God-given rights“ than any domestic surveillance program.

Truly, a majestic, if somewhat confused, species.
Let us leave them to their rituals of typing in all-caps about „Freedom“, lest we startle them into another three-hour tirade about why side-loading apps is the first step toward the total collapse of Western Civilization.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
B
BGrifter
11 minutes ago at 11:26 am
Envious of the EU once again.

Wish we could have regulators that actually did their jobs.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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germanbeer007
14 minutes ago at 11:23 am
US customers looking at EU customers.



Attachment Image
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
James_C Avatar
James_C
17 minutes ago at 11:20 am
Hopefully we get it in the UK
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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