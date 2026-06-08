Siri AI Gains Customizable Voice Expressiveness and Pace
Apple today announced that Siri AI will offer a "brand new voice experience," giving users the ability to customize how the voice assistant sounds.
On devices that support Apple's most advanced on-device model, Siri AI will deliver more expressive voices alongside a significant improvement to systemwide dictation accuracy. Users will be able to adjust both the expressiveness and pace of Siri's voice to their preference via a new UI with sliders. As of developer beta 1, American is the sole voice option.
The updated dictation engine will capture speech as polished text, automatically handling capitalization, punctuation, and formatting in real time. Apple says improved speech understanding means users can speak naturally and trust that their words will appear accurately and as intended.
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