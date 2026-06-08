 Siri AI Gains Customizable Voice Expressiveness and Pace - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Siri AI Gains Customizable Voice Expressiveness and Pace

by

Apple today announced that Siri AI will offer a "brand new voice experience," giving users the ability to customize how the voice assistant sounds.

siri voice customization
On devices that support Apple's most advanced on-device model, ‌Siri‌ AI will deliver more expressive voices alongside a significant improvement to systemwide dictation accuracy. Users will be able to adjust both the expressiveness and pace of ‌Siri‌'s voice to their preference via a new UI with sliders. As of developer beta 1, American is the sole voice option.

The updated dictation engine will capture speech as polished text, automatically handling capitalization, punctuation, and formatting in real time. Apple says improved speech understanding means users can speak naturally and trust that their words will appear accurately and as intended.

Tags: Siri Guide, Siri AI

Popular Stories

Finder Siri Feature

iOS 27 Getting Major Siri Redesign With Chat Interface and Dedicated App

Tuesday May 12, 2026 1:38 pm PDT by
Apple is introducing an overhauled version of Siri in iOS 27, evolving the personal assistant into a more capable chatbot and AI agent able to compete with ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. With Siri's transition, Apple will be making multiple Siri-related design changes in iOS 27, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Siri will largely live in the Dynamic Island in iOS 27, but there will also be...
Read Full Article97 comments
OpenAI vs Apple Feature

OpenAI Considering Legal Action Against Apple Over 'Strained' Siri Partnership

Thursday May 14, 2026 10:52 am PDT by
OpenAI is preparing to potentially take legal action against Apple due to a "strained" relationship with the iPhone maker, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The two companies reached a partnership in 2024 that saw ChatGPT integrated into features like Siri and Image Playground across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. iPhone users can also subscribe to ChatGPT directly via the Settings app, with...
Read Full Article145 comments
iOS 27 and Siri Finder Thumb

iOS 27: Dedicated Siri App to Include Auto-Deleting Chats Feature

Monday May 18, 2026 4:00 am PDT by
Apple in iOS 27 will include an enhanced Siri with a dedicated app that gives users options to keep conversations in memory for a limited time, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple is keen to market its privacy credentials as a key advantage in the way it is implementing AI across its software compared to rivals....
Read Full Article39 comments

Top Rated Comments

G
GlamCheese666
8 minutes ago at 01:52 pm
To anyone concerned, it seems this and the enhanced dictation (automatic punctuation, capitalization, accuracy) are the only features limited to the 12GB RAM minimum according to Apple's iOS, MacOS, and Apple Intelligence page footnotes. Every other new features should be accessible if you already had an Apple Intelligence device.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Astuces iOS Avatar
Astuces iOS
11 minutes ago at 01:50 pm
Poor HomePod crying in the corner of the room because he cannot change his voice
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments