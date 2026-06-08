Apple Unveils All-New Siri App Across iOS 27 and macOS Golden Gate

Apple today introduced a Siri app across iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS Golden Gate, providing users with a dedicated spot to interact with the revamped assistant.



In the Siri app, you can have back-and-forth conversations with Siri in text or voice modes, and your conversation history is synced across your devices via iCloud.



Apple is finally launching its more personalized version of Siri, complete with understanding of your personal context and on-screen awareness. It is called Siri AI, and it will initially be available in English only, according to Apple.