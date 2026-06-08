Apple Unveils All-New Siri App Across iOS 27 and macOS Golden Gate

Apple today introduced a Siri app across iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS Golden Gate, providing users with a dedicated spot to interact with the revamped assistant.
In the Siri app, you can have back-and-forth conversations with Siri in text or voice modes, and your conversation history is synced across your devices via iCloud.
Apple is finally launching its more personalized version of Siri, complete with understanding of your personal context and on-screen awareness. It is called Siri AI, and it will initially be available in English only, according to Apple.
Apple is introducing an overhauled version of Siri in iOS 27, evolving the personal assistant into a more capable chatbot and AI agent able to compete with ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini. With Siri's transition, Apple will be making multiple Siri-related design changes in iOS 27, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Siri will largely live in the Dynamic Island in iOS 27, but there will also be...
OpenAI is preparing to potentially take legal action against Apple due to a "strained" relationship with the iPhone maker, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
The two companies reached a partnership in 2024 that saw ChatGPT integrated into features like Siri and Image Playground across iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. iPhone users can also subscribe to ChatGPT directly via the Settings app, with...
Apple in iOS 27 will include an enhanced Siri with a dedicated app that gives users options to keep conversations in memory for a limited time, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple is keen to market its privacy credentials as a key advantage in the way it is implementing AI across its software compared to rivals....