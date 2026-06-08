 watchOS 27 Drops Support for Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 1, SE 2, and Older - MacRumors
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watchOS 27 Drops Support for Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 1, SE 2, and Older

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Apple today confirmed that watchOS 27 will not support the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra (first generation), or Apple Watch SE (second generation), effectively drawing a line at devices equipped with the S9 or S10 chip.

Apple Watch Series 9 Pink Aluminum Feature
The only Apple Watch models compatible with watchOS 27 are the Apple Watch Series 10, Series 11, Ultra 2, Ultra 3, and SE 3. Despite the fact that the Apple Watch Ultra 2 contains the S9 chip, the Series 9 which contains the same chip will no longer be supported.

The cuts are the biggest loss of latest generation software support for the Apple Watch to date. watchOS 26 supported exactly the same devices as watchOS 11 before it: the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, Apple Watch SE (2nd generation) and later, and all Apple Watch Ultra models. With watchOS 27, Apple is effectively dropping four years' worth of device support in a single software update.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch 11, watchOS 26
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Caution)
Related Forum: Apple Watch

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Top Rated Comments

ItsASpider Avatar
ItsASpider
2 minutes ago at 11:39 am
That is absolutely brutal. Watch 9 got only 2 years of support.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SmugMaverick Avatar
SmugMaverick
3 minutes ago at 11:39 am
Absolute disgrace.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
X
xpxp2002
1 minute ago at 11:41 am
This is genuinely shocking. My S9 is like brand new, and one of the last models to support O2 on the watch in the US. I can't believe they're already dropping it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
A
Adelphos33
1 minute ago at 11:40 am
My AWU1 works perfectly at 100% battery capacity. Great device that could probably work well for several more years. No reason why it shouldn’t get the new OS. Same with all Apple Watches going back to 7 (maybe even 6). This seems like a naked money grab. Bad move
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
P
Paddle1
1 minute ago at 11:40 am
Some of these support cycles seem a bit short. Meanwhile the iPhone 11 will have 8 years of updates.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
E
ElGrandisimo
2 minutes ago at 11:40 am
Hard to believe that the $800 watch I bought less than 4 years ago is no longer supported.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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