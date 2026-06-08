 Apple Announces macOS Golden Gate - MacRumors
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Apple Announces macOS Golden Gate

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Apple's WWDC 2026 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog.

Apple today announced that macOS 27 is named macOS Golden Gate.

macOS Golden Gate Mac
Much like Mac OS X Snow Leopard in 2009, Apple said it focused on improving macOS's performance and dozens of underlying technologies this year.

Apple said that it focused on improving all aspects of macOS, from big to small. For example, Apple said user account creation is now faster.

macOS Golden Gate has some Liquid Glass design changes. For example, apps now have a unified toolbar at the top, and the sidebar now expands to the edge of the window.

macOS Golden Gate App Toolbar
macOS Golden Gate is finally getting major promised Apple Intelligence and Siri upgrades, including personal context and on-screen awareness.

Spotlight has a new "Search or Ask" interface that is powered by the revamped version of Siri.

macOS Golden Gate Search or Ask
Apple is revamping its child safety features across its platforms, including macOS Golden Gate.

More details to follow.

Related Roundups: macOS 27, WWDC 2026
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

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Top Rated Comments

S
soundweave
37 minutes ago at 10:23 am
Very happy about this, they fixed key visual issues, cleaner toolbar separation, no more awkward floating sidebars, and even the rounded corners everyone was complaining about. Now it looks much cleaner and workable.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
schlitzz Avatar
schlitzz
38 minutes ago at 10:22 am
Probably because Golden Shower is used by the porn sites.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M4irmidnight Avatar
M4irmidnight
39 minutes ago at 10:21 am

Apple today announced that macOS 27 is named macOS Golden Gate.



macOS Golden Gate has some Liquid Glass design changes. For example, apps now have a unified toolbar at the top, and the sidebar now expands to the edge of the window.



Much like Mac OS X Snow Leopard in 2009, Apple said it focused on improving macOS's performance and dozens of underlying technologies.

More details to follow.

Article Link: Apple Announces macOS Golden Gate ('https://www.macrumors.com/2026/06/08/apple-announces-macos-golden-gate/')
That wallpaper is extremely underwhelming. Could’ve been a great real shot of the bridge or something but no . We get this ugliness .
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
O
Onimusha370
36 minutes ago at 10:24 am
They’ve fixed the window corners and the HORRIBLE side bars. Thank the lord.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Apple Fan 2008 Avatar
Apple Fan 2008
41 minutes ago at 10:20 am
This is the kind of update I was hoping for
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
fathergll Avatar
fathergll
32 minutes ago at 10:28 am
Ugh I was using Golden Gate 20 years ago for etl tool....not again!

Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
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