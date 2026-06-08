Apple Announces macOS Golden Gate

Apple today announced that macOS 27 is named macOS Golden Gate.



Much like Mac OS X Snow Leopard in 2009, Apple said it focused on improving macOS's performance and dozens of underlying technologies this year.

Apple said that it focused on improving all aspects of macOS, from big to small. For example, Apple said user account creation is now faster.

macOS Golden Gate has some Liquid Glass design changes. For example, apps now have a unified toolbar at the top, and the sidebar now expands to the edge of the window.



macOS Golden Gate is finally getting major promised Apple Intelligence and Siri upgrades, including personal context and on-screen awareness.

Spotlight has a new "Search or Ask" interface that is powered by the revamped version of Siri.



Apple is revamping its child safety features across its platforms, including macOS Golden Gate.

More details to follow.