iOS 27 Supports iPhone 11 and Newer, Says Apple

iOS 27 is supported on iPhone 11 and all of the same iPhone models as iOS 26, Apple confirmed today during its WWDC 2026 keynote.



The announcement means that iOS 27 will be compatible with the following iPhone models when it arrives in September:



iPhone 17e

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max

iPhone Air

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Apple is also expected to introduce broader Apple Intelligence upgrades that could bring smarter capabilities to apps across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Stay tuned for all the details.