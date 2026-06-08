iOS 27 Supports iPhone 11 and Newer, Says Apple
Apple's WWDC 2026 Keynote: Follow along with our live blog
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iOS 27 is supported on iPhone 11 and all of the same iPhone models as iOS 26, Apple confirmed today during its WWDC 2026 keynote.
The announcement means that iOS 27 will be compatible with the following iPhone models when it arrives in September:
- iPhone 17e
- iPhone 17
- iPhone 17 Pro & Pro Max
- iPhone Air
- iPhone 16e
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11
- iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Apple is also expected to introduce broader Apple Intelligence upgrades that could bring smarter capabilities to apps across the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Stay tuned for all the details.
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